The buzz about UPSC chairman Dr Manoj Soni stepping down popped up after a scandal involving an IAS probationer’s fake certificate. But the word on the street and in babu corridors is that Mr Soni handed in his resignation about a month ago.

If true, it means his exit wasn’t directly related to the fake certificate mess with Puja Khedkar and others. So, what gives? After all, Mr Soni is from Gujarat and has been regarded as very close to the Prime Minister and home minister all this while. Something is surely amiss.

Some folks in the know say that Mr Soni, who’s big on spirituality, wants to dive into social work and spiritual activities. Sure, he has his own beliefs, like anyone else, but he’s also seen as a guy with real substance. Insiders mention that he often sticks to his guns, even when it means going against the powers that be.

Still, it’s strange that this major news took so long to come out. Maybe it’s because the administration keeps a tight lid on things. Or maybe the media was too busy with the government formation and the Parliament session. There’s also the chance that the timing isn’t just a coincidence — his resignation coincides with the Budget Session, where Rahul Gandhi was expected to bring this up.

Whatever the reason behind his stepping down, this whole episode is already showing all signs of a full-blown scandal. More cases are coming to light of Mr Soni’s resignation, which might just be the push needed for some serious cleaning up in the system.

Vinay Kwatra to provide continuity India needs in DC

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, fresh off his stint as India’s foreign secretary, has just landed a new role as the Indian Ambassador to the United States. This post had been vacant since January when Taranjit Sandhu retired, so Mr Kwatra’s appointment is a timely move to keep the Indo-US relations on a steady track.

Mr Kwatra’s deep knowledge of international relations and his impressive diplomatic resume make him the perfect fit for this position, say observers. He’s seen a lot, having served in China, the US, France, and even in Mr Modi’s office. His background equips him well to handle the complexities of global politics and strengthen the bond between the two democracies.

With the US elections around the corner, Mr Kwatra’s role becomes even more critical. His goal will be to provide stability and certainty in the India-US relationship, regardless of any shifts in the US administration. His immediate priority will be to connect with key officials who could shape India-related policies in the next administration.

Rumi once said, “In silence there is eloquence.” It’s a fitting quote for Mr Kwatra, one of India’s most quietly influential diplomats. His presence in Washington, DC, is set to mark a significant chapter in the ongoing Indo-US relationship.

Kerala’s bold move: A new ‘foreign secretary’ stirs controversy

In a surprising twist, the Kerala government has appointed a senior IAS officer, K. Vasuki, who is currently the secretary of labour and skills as its “foreign secretary”, with the formal title of secretary in-charge of matters concerning external cooperation. This move has drawn quite a few raised eyebrows and some sharp criticism.

Since foreign affairs are typically the domain of the Union government, the BJP has been quick to call this appointment a “blatant overreach” by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s administration. The Congress has also chimed in, describing the decision as “fairly unusual.”

According to the government order, Mr Vasuki will now oversee all matters related to external cooperation, working closely with the general administration (political) department until further arrangements are made. Additionally, the resident commissioner of Kerala House in New Delhi will support her in liaising with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

Critics have questioned the legitimacy of Mr Vasuki’s new role, suggesting it encroaches on the MEA’s jurisdiction. Some went as far as to call the appointment unconstitutional, even implying that Mr Vijayan might be attempting to create a separate nation within Kerala. However, some observers agree that the move is odd, but it’s appropriate for state governments to handle matters involving their residents abroad.

Despite the controversy, the Kerala government seems to be pushing forward with this unconventional decision. Only time will tell if this strengthens the state's external relations or simply adds fuel to the political fire.