Dilip Cherian | Why no FIR after huge theft from Uttarakhand CM confidant home?

The media is buzzing with tales of a whopping Rs 50 crore heist from a retired IAS officer’s high residence in the tranquil hills of Uttarakhand. What’s drawing attention is not just the theft, but also the great question — how did such a hefty sum of money get there in the first place?

The babu, once a powerful figure in a nearby state government and still considered very close to the chief minister there, has now become the focus of suspicion on social media, where rumours are spreading quickly. What makes this case even more intriguing is the fact that no formal FIR has been lodged, despite the scale of the theft. Some media outlets have meanwhile received notices, we’re hearing.

Neither the authorities nor anyone associated with the officer appears prepared to speak out, adding to the mystery. A Lucknow-based daily broke the story, alleging ties to a powerful ex-bureaucrat but not naming any names. As expected, the story has since gone viral, with social media users spreading the word and speculating about the officer’s identity.

Many people question why the authorities are so tight-lipped. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the officer’s wife was emotionally affected by the occurrence, adding another layer of personal drama to an already sensational case.

What’s really going on here? Some argue that this is yet another example of how certain public officials stash illicit wealth in cash to avoid detection by agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Cash is harder to trace, making it a convenient way to fly under the radar of anti-corruption bodies. If the stolen money is found, experts warn that any attempt by the officer to reclaim it could trigger a new legal firestorm under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For now, the silence around the case only seems to intensify public curiosity. The lack of an official statement, whispers about who the officer might be and the staggering amount of money involved have everyone waiting for more details to surface. The case may even impact the prevailing tensions between the Centre and the state chief minister. Watch this space for updates.

Delhi DMs get more powers, ruffle feathers

The Delhi government’s recent move to form “working groups” of district magistrates (DMs) to assess and improve the functioning of various departments has raised eyebrows, especially among senior babus. These groups are tasked with reviewing departmental operations and submitting actionable recommendations by October 5. They’ve also been empowered to hold meetings with concerned officials — which is the tricky part.

Many in the administration are questioning the practicality of junior DMs overseeing and advising more experienced senior officials. Some see this as an unusual situation, with younger IAS officers from recent batches being asked to recommend improvements to departments headed by officials with decades of experience.

This bold move comes at a time of transition for Delhi, with newly appointed chief minister Atishi stepping into the shoes of Arvind Kejriwal. Known for her focus on education reforms, Atishi now faces the challenge of managing the city’s broader governance issues. This initiative is likely part of her broader strategy to improve inter-departmental synergy and bring fresh perspectives to long-standing administrative processes.

A senior official explained that this initiative aligns with lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena’s vision of making DMs more active and dynamic. Take that with a pinch of salt!

The order coincides with a renewed push for cohesion between Atishi, AAP ministers, and senior babus, aiming for better coordination across key departments like transport, health, and education. Whether this approach will foster the intended inter-departmental synergy or cause further friction remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a shake-up in Delhi’s administrative corridors.

Why merging DIPAM and DPE makes sense

The government is once again considering the merger of two important departments — the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) and the department of public enterprises (DPE). Both play crucial roles in managing Central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), and if all goes according to plan, they could soon be working together under the ministry of finance.

The idea behind the merger is to create more synergy and liquidity for the NDA government’s ambitious investment projects, particularly as it prepares for major reforms aimed at boosting growth and employment.

This proposal isn’t entirely new. It was first floated during the NaMo 2.0 era but didn’t materialize for various reasons. The project was revived again in the list of “100 days programme” conceived by the Modi Sarkar before the May 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

So why merge these two departments? DIPAM deals with investment and disinvestment in CPSUs, while DPE focuses on the management and performance of these enterprises. When a CPSU is up for closure or divestment, DIPAM initiates the process, and DPE handles the final closure. A merger could streamline this process and make things more efficient. It seems the government is banking on this move to bring much-needed agility to its public sector investment strategy ahead of 2024.