Dilip Cherian | Reshuffle of IAS, IPS cadre leaves Andhra & Telangana officers in limbo

The recent directive by the Centre to enforce cadre reallocations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has stirred up discontent among IAS and IPS officers. Over a decade since the states’ bifurcation, around 10 officers are being told to return to their original cadre states. Initially allotted to Andhra or Telangana in 2014 under the Pratyush Sinha Committee recommendations, these officers had been granted interim relief by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to stay where they preferred. Now, following a Telangana high court ruling, the Centre’s department of personnel and training (DoPT) has rejected these officers’ appeals, ordering them to relocate.

Sources have informed DKB that the issue goes back to the 2014 bifurcation, when hundreds of officers were distributed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, some officers objected to their placements, citing concerns over domicile and procedural fairness. CAT’s relief allowed them to continue in their chosen states, but the recent high court order criticises CAT’s overreach and supports a return to the initial allocations.

Officers like Vani Prasad and Ronald Rose from Telangana must now report to Andhra Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh officers like Chevvuru Hari Kiran are being sent to Telangana. Many of these officers are resisting the move, citing their established roles and deep ties to their current states. Some are even considering renewed legal action or lobbying state leaders for support.

This situation also highlights administrative challenges for both states, which face IAS shortages. The enforced transfers could disrupt continuity in local governance, further complicating the transition. The question remains: How will these officers, after years of service in one state, adapt to this sudden shift? As these officers navigate their uncertain paths, the outcome could reshape administrative dynamics in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Power moves: AAP reshuffles top Punjab officers

With Arvind Kejriwal now out on bail and the no-show in the Haryana assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be shaking things up in Punjab, where it holds power alongside Delhi. One of the biggest recent changes is the appointment of KAP Sinha as Punjab’s new chief secretary, replacing Anurag Verma, who had only been in the role since June 2023. Sinha, a 1992-batch IAS officer, previously served as special chief secretary for the department of revenue, agriculture and water conservation — a background that should serve him well in his new position.

As for Mr Verma, he’s been reassigned as additional chief secretary, taking charge of multiple important portfolios, including revenue, rehabilitation, and disaster management. For the past couple of weeks, there had been speculation about a potential leadership change at the top administrative level in Punjab, and now it’s confirmed.

In another interesting twist, it appears that AAP’s leadership from Delhi has sent representatives to Punjab, with reports indicating that these envoys have been camped out in Chandigarh. Insiders suggest this might be a power play by the central AAP leadership to reassert their influence over Punjab’s administration. It’s a move that some see as a way to curtail the authority of Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann, realigning the power dynamics within the state.

These changes hint at a strategic recalibration within AAP, especially as the party tries to maintain a delicate balance between the Central and state leadership. Whether clipping Mann’s wings will strengthen AAP’s hold in Punjab or create new tensions remains to be seen, but it’s certainly something to watch closely.

Inexplicably road-blocked

In a rather awkward twist, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to block Rakesh Asthana’s bid to join the board of Religare Enterprises (REL). For those not in the know, Mr Asthana is a former Delhi Police Commissioner and CBI special director, not to mention his stint as the ad-hoc director-general of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Quite the résumé, but despite his impressive credentials, he’s facing some roadblocks in this new venture.

Back in November 2023, the REL board appointed him as an additional director, hoping to eventually elevate him to a full-time director position. Sounds straightforward, except for one catch — the appointment required shareholder and regulatory approvals. Now, here’s where things get sticky. One shareholder raised concerns that Mr Asthana’s appointment was illegal, citing that the approval process had hit a snag after the mandatory three-month period expired without the RBI giving it a green light.

This recent decision from the RBI not only prevents Mr Asthana from stepping into his new role but also serves as a strong reminder about the necessity of adhering to regulatory guidelines when it comes to board appointments. It’s not just about having the right qualifications; it’s about playing by the rules, especially in a sector as tightly regulated as finance.

You have to feel for Mr Asthana a bit. After years of serving in high-profile positions in law enforcement, he finds himself in a rather peculiar situation, stuck in limbo while trying to transition into the corporate world. Mr Asthana’s experience reflects a broader trend where high-ranking officials often face scrutiny when they move to the private sector. While it’s crucial to have experienced leaders at the helm of companies like REL, the path isn’t always smooth.