A person emerges alive from a bomb blast. Another completes treatment for an early-stage, curable cancer. Both are called survivors. But what separates them? The first had no warning, no means of preventing the explosion. The second faced a disease for which diagnosis and established treatments could influence the outcome. Both experiences deserve compassion. But do they deserve the same description?

Modern medicine increasingly calls everyone a survivor. Prostate cancer survivor. Tuberculosis survivor. I dread the day when someone is described as a viral flu survivor. Does this language celebrate patients or glorify the business of treating them?

The word survivor has a long history. Derived through French from the Late Latin supervivere, meaning “to live beyond”, it came to describe people who outlived wars, shipwrecks, disasters and, eventually, the Holocaust. Survival implied circumstances beyond individual control.

Medicine borrowed the word for understandable reasons. In July 1985, physician Fitzhugh Mullan published Seasons of Survival: Reflections of a Physician with Cancer in the New England Journal of Medicine. In October 1986, he helped establish the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, challenging depictions of cancer patients as helpless victims.

This was a necessary correction. Patients wanted recognition, dignity and continuing care beyond treatment. It challenged abandonment, discrimination and the assumption that treatment meant returning to normal life.

But a word born from patient empowerment has gradually become an institutional slogan, far removed from its original intent.

Consider someone diagnosed with tuberculosis. With timely diagnosis, medicines and support, most drug-susceptible tuberculosis can be cured. Should completing treatment automatically make someone a tuberculosis survivor?

Consider a man whose localised prostate cancer is detected and successfully treated. Or someone whose damaged knee is replaced through planned surgery. Their seriousness differs, but the question remains: when medicine achieves what it is supposed to achieve, why must the outcome become a story of survival?

Treatment can be difficult, frightening and exhausting. Recovery deserves recognition. Yet acknowledging suffering does not require portraying every successful medical intervention as an escape from death.

Rescue from catastrophe differs from effective care for manageable disease.

Much illness is preventable. Tuberculosis reflects transmission, poverty, living conditions and failures of public health. Much cardiovascular disease is preventable. Several cancers have modifiable risk factors, and some can be prevented, detected early or treated.

Calling every successfully treated patient a survivor risks converting failures of prevention into individual triumphs and routine successes of medicine into heroic victories. The spotlight shifts from why disease occurred, whether it could have been prevented and how care could improve, to how courageously someone endured it.

There is another beneficiary of this vocabulary: the healthcare industry.

Hospitals celebrate survivor stories. Pharmaceutical companies deploy emotional recovery narratives. Awareness campaigns feature triumphant photographs, commemorative ribbons, fundraising walks and inspirational testimonials. Some initiatives genuinely strengthen awareness and patient support. Others conveniently advertise services, build institutional brands and cultivate patient loyalty.

The word survivor is powerful marketing. It transforms treatment into victory, hospitals into rescuers and medical interventions into weapons in an existential battle. Such language can subtly encourage more screening, procedures and treatments, even when additional interventions offer uncertain benefits. It can make ordinary, evidence-based medical care appear exceptional, while obscuring the distinction between necessary treatment and medical excess.

A good hospital should be judged by appropriate treatment, clinical outcomes, patient safety, affordability and avoidance of unnecessary interventions. Not by smiling survivors in its advertisements.

Survival language also creates an uncomfortable moral hierarchy. If patients who recover are fighters and winners, what are those who die? Did they lack determination? Did they surrender? The vocabulary of battles, courage and victory can impose additional emotional burdens on people already struggling with illness.

Patients can feel frightened, angry or exhausted without being judged insufficiently courageous. Nobody should have to perform heroism to deserve compassion.

There are serious objections.

First, many patients embrace the survivor identity. It gives meaning to trauma, creates community and challenges stigma. They are entirely entitled to that choice. The objection is not to individuals identifying themselves as survivors, but to healthcare institutions assigning the label indiscriminately.

Second, not every cancer is preventable or reliably curable. Pancreatic cancer and some metastatic cancers remain formidable challenges. Even apparently treatable cancers can recur. The boundaries between preventable, treatable and uncontrollable disease are rarely absolute. That uncertainty demands humility rather than linguistic absolutism.

Third, treatment itself can be brutal. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation may leave lasting physical, emotional and financial consequences. For many patients, survival is not merely a clinical outcome but a continuing experience. That reality must never be dismissed or trivialised.

Yet respecting these complexities does not justify turning survival into the default description of recovery, especially when institutions choose that identity on patients' behalf unilaterally.

We already have language that is accurate, compassionate and clinically meaningful: a person who has had cancer, someone living with cancer, a patient undergoing treatment or someone who has recovered. These descriptions communicate reality without imposing an identity or implying that every illness represents a battle against death.

As an institutional label, survivor should be used sparingly, particularly for exceptional circumstances where effective prevention or treatment is unavailable and outcomes remain overwhelmingly beyond individual control. Let patients decide how they wish to describe their experiences.

A bomb blast survivor has lived through an indiscriminate catastrophe. A patient successfully treated for a manageable disease has benefited from medicine doing its job. Both deserve dignity and respect, but their experiences need not be described identically.

Healthcare should celebrate recovery without manufacturing heroism, acknowledge suffering without romanticising it, and prioritise prevention rather than market treatment as victory.

The question is not whether patients deserve to be called survivors. It is whether hospitals deserve the glory that comes from calling them so.

Chandrakant Lahariya is a practising physician and author of Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have Been Prescribed