Chandrakant Lahariya | When And How Lipid Levels Can Transform Into A National Anxiety

Two headlines arrived in the Indian newspapers, in the same week of July 2026. One reported that nearly nine in 10 Indian adults have at least one abnormal blood lipid level. The other announced the United States approval of Lipfendra, or enlicitide, the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor, a potent cholesterol-lowering medicine. When read together, the headlines raise an uncomfortable question: Does medicine become especially alert to the scale of a risk just when it acquires a new means of treating it?

This is not an argument against science or a conspiracy theory. India’s disease burden of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and lipid abnormalities is high and is rising. Sedentary work, calorie-dense diets, abdominal obesity, poor sleep, stress, tobacco use and genetic susceptibility have created a distinct South Asian risk profile, often marked by high triglycerides, high LDL (bad cholesterol), and low HDL (good ones) cholesterol.

Yet India’s recent experience with anti-obesity medicines offers a warning. Obesity did not suddenly appear when new weight-loss injections entered the country. Its prevalence had been rising for decades. But the arrival of powerful drugs transformed obesity into a dominant medical conversation. Greater recognition was welcome. The problem was that lifestyle modifications relegated to sidelines and reframed as a medical condition waiting for the treatment. The injections became the mainstream discourse.

The findings of ICMR-INDIAB-25 analysis on cholesterol levels should therefore be read carefully, not converted into panic. Published in July 2026 in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology, it analysed fasting lipid profiles from 23,665 adults from a nationwide cohort. It reported that 87.3% had at least one lipid abnormality under the definitions applied by the researchers. The figure is striking, but easily misunderstood. It does not mean that 87.3% of Indian adults have dangerously high LDL cholesterol, nor that nearly nine in ten require tablets. Much of the burden was driven by low HDL cholesterol, found in 66.8% of participants. ‘Abnormal lipids’ is a composite category covering different measurements, causes and risks. It is not a single disease with one prognosis and one prescription.

This distinction matters because no medicine that merely raises HDL has been shown to improve cardiovascular outcomes enough to become standard treatment. To translate the study into the claim that “nine in 10 Indians have abnormal cholesterol” is therefore might be technically correct description but not fully clinically relevant. Most Indians need healthier diets, regular physical activity, less tobacco, better sleep and stronger primary care. Only a proportion will need lipid-lowering drugs, depending on LDL, history and cardiovascular risk.

Lipfendra requires similar precision. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the once-daily tablet in July 2026 alongside diet and exercise for adults with hypercholesterolaemia and some other conditions. In phase-three studies, enlicitide produced large reductions in LDL cholesterol, about 56% in a trial involving people with established cardiovascular disease or elevated risk, and about 59% at 24 weeks among those with inherited high cholesterol. These are impressive results, but they describe reductions in LDL, not equivalent reductions in heart attacks, strokes or deaths. A large cardiovascular-outcomes trial is under way. LDL is a well-established causal risk factor and a valuable treatment target, but lowering a laboratory number is not automatically identical to extending life. The eventual clinical benefit, safety, adherence and cost must be judged together.

The steady lowering of recommended LDL targets by various professional societies also deserves public scrutiny. For someone who has survived a heart attack, has familial hypercholesterolaemia or faces very high cardiovascular risk, an aggressive target may be lifesaving. But the same number should not become a universal definition of normality for India’s diverse population. But even in high risks, the threshold seems to be lowered every passing year and more so nearly coinciding with licensing of a new lipid lowering drug. We can reduce it to lower levels, so let's do that, which seems to be an approach in lipid lowering.

Every lower threshold expands the number of people classified as ‘not at goal’. It may also create a larger market for additional medicines when statins and ezetimibe are considered insufficient. Thresholds are not discovered in nature like new planets. They are set by expert committees after interpreting evidence, estimating acceptable risk and balancing benefits, harms and costs. Such judgments may be sound, but never commercially inconsequential.

This is where medicalisation begins, not with the invention of a useful medicine, but with the quiet conversion of risk into disease and of vulnerability into lifelong consumption. Cholesterol-lowering treatment works, especially for people with previous heart attacks or strokes, familial hypercholesterolaemia, diabetes with complications, or high absolute risk. The concern is not whether medicines help. It is who is counted among those needing them, how much benefit they can expect, and what they must pay.

Indian professional association guidelines should therefore disclose more than the targets. Patients deserve to know whether recommendations are supported by fewer deaths and disabilities or primarily by changes in laboratory values. They should know how many people must be treated, and for how long, to prevent one event; what side-effects, inconvenience and costs accompany treatment for ordinary Indian families; and whether guideline authors have financial relationships with manufacturers. Scrutiny is not anti-science. It prevents science from becoming marketing decorated with references.

India must avoid two equal failures. Millions with genuinely dangerous cholesterol remain undiagnosed or inadequately treated because care is weak and medicines unaffordable. Meanwhile, others undergo repeated testing and escalating treatment for isolated numbers without enough attention to total risk or preference.

The answer is neither panic nor denial. A heart-attack survivor and a healthy young adult with borderline LDL are not clinical twins. Treatment must follow absolute risk, history, likely benefit, affordability and informed choice. Lifestyle measures must remain central, not as ritual advice appended to a prescription, but as serious therapy supported by healthier food systems, walkable cities, public spaces and dependable primary care.

A wise patient does not reject every pill. A wise patient asks who moved the line, what evidence justified the movement, how large the expected benefit is, and who gains when millions cross it. As medicine becomes more powerful, Indians must become more questioning. That is not resistance to progress. It is how progress is protected from becoming medicalisation.





Dr Lahariya is a practicing specialist in preventive medicine and cardiometabolic health. He is the author of the book Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have Been Prescribed.