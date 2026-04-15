Chandrakant Lahariya | Flu-COVID Combo Vaccines: An Idea Whose Time Has Not Yet Arrived

Six years after the world was upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine makers are once again leaning into innovation. Global pharmaceutical giants such as Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax -- along with several Indian firms -- are advancing Phase 3 trials of combination influenza-Covid vaccines. From a product design standpoint, it is elegant. From a business and policy perspective, however, it is far more complex.

The central question is no longer whether such a vaccine can be developed. It is whether it makes any sense -- commercially, epidemiologically and operationally -- in today’s context. In 2020 and 2021, Covid-19 was an acute global emergency, and influenza a predictable seasonal burden. Combining the two appeared efficient. But the world has changed a lot in the meantime. Covid-19 has largely transitioned to endemicity, and the need for routine boosters for the general population is a matter that remains uncertain.

Even in high-income markets, updated Covid boosters have struggled to sustain demand. In India and many middle-income countries, Covid vaccination has largely receded from public health priorities. Influenza, by contrast, retains a steady -- if modest -- annual demand, particularly among older adults, healthcare workers and those with comorbidities. This divergence in demand is not incidental; it is central to the commercial viability of any combination product.

Influenza vaccines benefit from the institutional trust they have built over decades. Their safety, effectiveness and regulatory pathways are well understood. Covid-19 vaccines, despite being a scientific breakthrough, have faced misinformation, politicisation and evolving public narratives. In a combination product, the reputational risks are shared. If segments of the population remain hesitant about Covid boosters, linking them to influenza vaccines could dilute trust in the latter as well. In a country like India, where adult vaccination coverage is already limited, this is a significant downside risk. Combining a stable product with one facing uncertain demand may increase volatility rather than reduce it.

Operational challenges add another layer of complexity. A combination vaccine is not merely two antigens in one vial. It requires careful calibration of immunogenicity, dose optimisation, adjuvant compatibility and stability. Manufacturing processes become more intricate, and regulatory scrutiny intensifies. The authorities must evaluate not only each component but also their interaction and combined immune response.

Both influenza and Covid vaccines require periodic updates. Influenza follows a relatively predictable seasonal pattern guided by global surveillance. SARS-CoV-2, however, continues to evolve unpredictably. Synchronising update cycles for a combined vaccine could complicate production timelines, delay regulatory approvals and increase post-marketing surveillance requirements. For manufacturers, this translates into higher costs, longer timelines and uncertain returns.

There is also a mismatch in target populations. Influenza vaccination is recommended for children, pregnant women, older adults and individuals with comorbidities. Covid booster policies have become more selective, focusing largely on older adults and high-risk groups. In India, Covid vaccination for young children was never a broad priority. A universal flu-Covid combination would therefore not align neatly with existing recommendations. If a child requires influenza protection but not a Covid booster, the combination becomes inefficient. Separate formulations would still be necessary, undermining the simplicity that combination vaccines are meant to achieve.

Market realities in India further complicate the picture. The seasonal influenza vaccine market, though small, has remained relatively stable at around Rs 150-300 crores annually, driven by urban private healthcare and corporate vaccination programmes. Covid booster demand, on the other hand, has declined sharply. A combination product would attempt to merge a small but predictable market with one that is weak and uncertain -- hardly a compelling commercial proposition.

India’s challenge lies not in product innovation alone but in system readiness. Adult immunisation remains underdeveloped compared to the Universal Immunisation Programme for children. Coverage is low not just for influenza or Covid, but also for pneumococcal, hepatitis B and HPV vaccines. A combination vaccine does little to address these structural deficiencies.

None of this argues against innovation. Continued investment in vaccine platforms such as mRNA, viral vectors and protein subunits is strategically important. Even if a flu-Covid combination does not achieve widespread adoption, the underlying capabilities remain valuable for future preparedness.

There is also a global dimension. In high-income countries, where ageing populations are accustomed to annual boosters and healthcare systems can absorb higher costs, combination vaccines may find a niche. Convenience and fewer clinic visits offer tangible benefits. But in middle-income countries, where health budgets are constrained and decisions are closely tied to perceived disease burden, the value proposition is less clear.

We also need to have our priorities sorted. Public health gains often come from incremental improvements in coverage and access, rather than technological bundling alone. There is no need to rush a combination product to market but to strengthen adult vaccination ecosystems and rebuild confidence in vaccines across the life course. Influenza vaccination deserves sustained and independent promotion.

The flu-Covid combination vaccine is an intriguing idea --scientifically sound and commercially imaginative. But in the current context, it risks solving yesterday’s problem while complicating today’s realities. For policymakers, investors and industry leaders, the more relevant question is not whether these vaccines can be combined, but whether doing so improves coverage, confidence and cost-effectiveness. The idea may find its moment sometime in the future -- but that moment has not yet arrived.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is a senior consultant on cardio-metabolic physician and an expert on health policy and vaccines