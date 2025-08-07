Bhubaneswar Kalita and Dalbir Singh | Early Detection & Collective Will Can Help India To Eradicate TB

The Aarogya Rath represents more than a mobile lab. It embodies a new approach to public health -- one that is proactive, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the principle of early detection and community outreach. By making TB testing visible, accessible and immediate, it is transforming how people engage with care and how we as a country are approaching our goal of a “TB-Mukt Bharat”.

India’s campaign against TB stands today on a robust foundation of unprecedented commitment, progress and reinvigorated drive. The World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2024 underlines how far we have come, with India recording a sustained decline in both TB incidence and mortality -- a testament to the relentless efforts of our health system, dedicated frontline workers and communities across the country. These achievements are further echoed in the milestones shared by Union health minister J.P. Nadda during the World TB Day 2025 summit, where he reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to building a “TB-Mukt Bharat” through a “whole of the society” and “whole of the government” approach.

Indeed, over the last year alone, India has demonstrated what is possible when communities, governments and elected leaders join forces. The 100-Day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan stands out as a powerful example. In just over three months, nearly 13 crore people were screened, leading to the detection of more than seven lakh TB patients -- including approximately 2.85 lakh asymptomatic patients who might have otherwise gone undiagnosed.

More than 13 lakh Ni-kshay Shivirs -- local screening and awareness camps -- brought TB services directly to people’s doorsteps, bridging gaps especially in remote and underserved areas. It is also heartening that more than 30,000 elected representatives actively participated in the Abhiyaan, showing how the political leadership at every level can drive health outcomes. This synergy between community action and political stewardship is one of the most compelling features of India’s TB elimination journey. The Ni-kshay Mitra initiative has drawn thousands of compassionate individuals, institutions and local bodies to adopt TB patients, providing nutritional support and personal encouragement, helping patients complete treatment with dignity.

Yet, even as we celebrate these achievements, we must remain vigilant and adaptive to emerging evidence. TB continues to be one of our most stubborn public health challenges, striking hardest among the poor, the undernourished, and those with co-morbidities.

The key to bending the curve further lies in early detection. Far too often, TB is diagnosed late -- after the disease has advanced, weakened the patient and spread to others. Studies have shown that many TB patients visit multiple doctors, before getting a correct diagnosis, losing precious weeks or months. At each stop, they may be prescribed different tests or treatments that do not always follow the national guidelines. Not only does this delay cure, it increases the risk of spreading TB to family members and neighbours and raises the chances of developing drug-resistant forms of the disease.

This is why our efforts today are rightly focused on finding and treating cases early. Through the intensified screening campaign, we have seen the power of systematically reaching out to vulnerable groups -- household contacts of TB patients, people living with diabetes or HIV, those with a history of TB -- and identifying cases before they progress or spread.

New technologies have become indispensable allies in this effort. During the 100-day campaign, handheld X-ray units with artificial intelligence support, mobile labs mounted on Ni-kshay Vahans, and even RT-PCR machines repurposed from the Covid-19 pandemic, have helped shatter geographical barriers, reducing diagnostic delays and bringing state-of-the-art testing closer to communities. Indigenous multiplex kits now allow multiple tests at once, lowering costs and expediting diagnosis. The health ministry’s decision to scale up these efforts nationwide, building on a proven blueprint, offers tremendous hope.

To sustain this momentum, political leaders must continue to champion the cause. Elected representatives are uniquely placed to keep TB high on local and national agendas -- by reviewing programme data, mobilising communities, and pushing for adoption of newer technologies in our districts. The active involvement of MPs, MLAs and panchayati raj institutions has demonstrated how leadership can foster local accountability and dismantle stigma, making it easier for people to come forward for screening and treatment.

Today, as India prepares to expand proven approaches to every district, our collective responsibility grows even more critical. This is not merely a health programme -- it is a nationwide movement affirming our dedication to social justice and human dignity.

As we move forward, we must keep the spirit of “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver” alive in every village and ward, every state capital and national forum. With communities empowered, frontline workers supported, innovative technologies embraced, and political resolve unwavering, we have no doubt that India can transform its vision of a TB-free nation into reality -- setting an inspiring example for the entire world.