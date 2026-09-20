Bhopinder Singh | The Advanced Maths Behind Bangladesh’s Mecca Gambit

History sometimes returns not as repetition, but as irony. Nearly half a century after Bangladeshi President Ziaur Rahman sought to repair ties with Pakistan while loosening Dhaka’s strategic dependence on India, his son, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, now stands at the threshold of an extraordinary reversal — the possible alignment of Bangladesh with Pakistan through the Makkah Agreement (Mecca Pact). The generational symmetry is striking. Ziaur Rahman, who helped consolidate Bangladesh’s post-1971 sovereignty, reached back toward Pakistan in search of strategic space; his son, in a transformed South Asia, appears poised to give that instinct for diversification a formal security dimension.

Yet there is a deeper irony, perhaps even a deliberate provocation, in Bangladesh’s apparent turn toward Pakistan. Pakistan’s military excesses remain an indelible chapter in Bangladesh’s history, and Ziaur Rahman himself, whose son now leads Bangladesh, fought on the Bangladeshi side of that liberation struggle. Yet as President, Zia subsequently reached back toward Pakistan in pursuit of strategic distance from India. If Tarique now takes that inheritance further through a Pakistan-linked security arrangement, the gesture cannot easily be dismissed as diplomatic housekeeping. It carries political symbolism — the son of a man who fought for Bangladesh’s liberation appearing to turn towards the country from which Bangladesh wrested its independence, while sending a pointed message to the neighbour whose intervention made that independence possible.

Tarique also inherits this strategic template from his mother, Khaleda Zia, whose political tradition combined warmer relations with Pakistan and a stronger Islamic identity with an effort to distinguish Bangladesh from the India-centric orientation of the Awami League. Seen through that lineage, the Makkah Agreement acquires additional resonance. Its immediate value is unlikely to lie primarily in military intervention. The geographic distance separating Bangladesh from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, coupled with the logistical difficulties of conventional intervention, makes such a scenario difficult to envisage. The agreement’s value may, therefore, lie more in what it communicates than what it enables militarily.

Internationally, it signals that Dhaka has strategic options beyond New Delhi. Regionally, it tells India that Bangladesh is prepared to cultivate relationships capable of altering the strategic balance. Domestically, it allows Tarique to present himself as heir to both parents’ political legacies: a nationalist resisting perceived Indian overreach while reaffirming Bangladesh’s place within the wider Muslim world. Makkah Agreement may thus be less a military shield than a geopolitical flag i.e., an act of positioning Bangladesh’s complicated history with India, Pakistan and the Muslim world.

For Bangladesh, joining the agreement could provide greater bargaining leverage vis-à-vis India. By bringing Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey into its diplomatic and security calculus, Tarique could diversify Bangladesh’s strategic options and reduce the asymmetry inherent in its geography and economic dependence on India. The objective need not be an anti-India alignment, but to demonstrate that Dhaka has alternatives and that its cooperation on water, borders, trade, transit and energy cannot be taken for granted.

There may be another calculation — that greater leverage against India could elicit greater generosity from China. Logic is triangular. If Dhaka demonstrates to New Delhi that it has alternatives, Beijing may see an opportunity to deepen its embrace of Bangladesh through financing, infrastructure, defence cooperation, technology and political support. This becomes especially relevant if Washington, distracted by competing global priorities, is less capable of providing the strategic and economic counterweight it once represented. Bangladesh may be calculating that competition among India, China and other partners is itself an asset, the more indispensable Dhaka becomes, the greater the concessions it can potentially extract.

Tarique’s calculation, therefore, may be less about choosing Pakistan over India or China over the US than about creating enough geopolitical competition to make each major power compete harder for Bangladesh’s favour. Makkah Agreement could become a bargaining chip not only against New Delhi but also an inducement to Beijing i.e., Bangladesh is open to partnership, but expects something in return.

This may be the most consequential dimension of the unfolding story. Pakistan, once the source of Bangladesh’s deepest national trauma could now become an instrument through which Dhaka asserts precisely the strategic autonomy for which it fought in 1971. Ziaur Rahman’s doctrine of diversification may thus be returning in a second-generation form, reinforced by Khaleda Zia’s political inheritance. It need not represent a rejection of India, nor simply an embrace of Pakistan, but a calculated assertion that Bangladesh’s sovereignty is best protected when no larger power can assume Dhaka has nowhere else to turn.

If Tarique ultimately converts the Makkah Agreement into policy, its significance may lie less in the unlikely prospect of Turkish, Saudi or Pakistani forces coming to Bangladesh’s aid than in the politics surrounding the signature itself. It would signal to New Delhi that Bangladesh can no longer be presumed to remain within India’s strategic orbit; to Beijing that Dhaka is open to deeper partnership; to Washington that unattended strategic space will be occupied by others; and to Bangladesh’s electorate that the political heirs of Ziaur and Khaleda Zia are reclaiming a foreign policy centred on sovereignty, Islamic solidarity and strategic autonomy. The final irony may be that an agreement ostensibly about collective defence could become, for Bangladesh, an instrument of diplomatic leverage, i.e., a way of making geography itself less politically deterministic.