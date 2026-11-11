Bhopinder Singh | Democracy Sans Script: Why India Needs Live Debates

American presidential debates offer a compelling democratic lesson: leadership must step out from behind party machinery and answer questions in its own voice. India's reluctance to embrace this culture is telling. There is something uniquely democratic about watching political adversaries confront each other on live television, without the protective armour of party spokespersons, manufactured narratives, communication strategists and choreographed press conferences. The American tradition of televised debates, for all its theatrical excesses, offers precisely this spectacle, i.e., politicians must sell their ideas, defend their records and respond to inconvenient questions in real time. There is nowhere to hide behind a party colleague, sympathetic anchor or orchestrated slogan.

The tradition has roots in the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858, when two Illinois politicians publicly contested the defining moral question of their age — slavery. Abraham Lincoln's observation remains relevant: “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.” Political authority must engage public reason, not merely manufacture public consent.

America’s televised presidential debates, beginning with John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, institutionalised this democratic encounter. Subsequent generations produced memorable exchanges, from Ronald Reagan's “There you go again” to Lloyd Bentsen's unforgettable rebuke to Dan Quayle: “Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy.” These were not merely television entertainment. They exposed differences in temperament, competence, judgement and intellectual command that campaign advertisements rarely reveal.

The format has limitations. Candidates rehearse, moderators can be imperfect and soundbites frequently triumph over substance. Yet the essential distinction survives — candidates must confront each other and answer questions before a common audience. Voters judge not merely what communication teams claim, but how their leaders think, react and defend themselves under pressure.

This is where even an otherwise deeply problematic Donald Trump deserves grudging acknowledgement. His illiberal instincts, authoritarian impulses, disregard for institutional conventions and frequently unhinged rhetoric are hardly matters requiring qualification. His attempts to marginalise sections of the media further undermine his democratic credentials. Yet his willingness to participate in televised debates, confront adversaries and expose himself to difficult questioning demonstrates an aspect of political accountability worth recognising. Participation does not absolve a leader of shortcomings; it makes them visible.

The contrast with Indian experiment in democracy is instructive. In May 2024, the leader of the principal Opposition party accepted an invitation from former Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur, former Delhi High Court chief justice A.P. Shah and journalist N. Ram to a public debate with the Prime Minister ahead of the general election. The Opposition leaders’ response was direct, i.e., “The public deserves to hear from their leaders directly.” He offered either himself, or his party president as a possible participant/option in such a debate.

The ruling establishment's response was revealing. Rather than engaging with the democratic merit of the proposal, its spokesperson aggressively questioned the leader of the Opposition party’s standing, asking in what capacity he had sought to debate the Prime Minister, since he was neither the party president nor the designated Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament. Others invoked Parliament as the appropriate venue for debate.

This is precisely the deflection that deserves scrutiny. Parliament is undoubtedly the supreme legislative forum, but it is no substitute for a structured, televised, one-on-one encounter between political leaders. Parliamentary proceedings are inherently a team sport. Party whips, coordinated interventions, procedural objections, disruptions and legislative majorities shape proceedings. Questions can be disallowed, interventions interrupted and accountability diffused across party ranks. Parliamentary accountability is indispensable, but it does not eliminate the democratic value of direct public questioning.

Nor is this an ideological proposition. American debates have accommodated politicians across generations and political persuasions: Kennedy and Nixon, Carter and Reagan, Obama and McCain, Trump and Biden. Their disagreements were substantial, sometimes acrimonious, but voters could assess them directly. Reagan's 1980 challenge, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”, reduced an elaborate political argument to a question every citizen could independently evaluate.

India's democratic inheritance should make this proposition less alien. From Nehru's parliamentary tradition to Vajpayee's celebrated interventions across the political divide, India’s democratic tradition has recognised the value of argument, dissent and intellectual engagement. Political opponents need not agree, but they must confront each other’s arguments. A televised debate between the PM and Leader of the Opposition, moderated by an independent institution, with equal speaking time, unscripted questions and no advance disclosure, would be a reasonable democratic innovation. It should become an institutional convention, not a favour extended by the incumbent or a challenge issued by the Opposition. It must apply irrespective of which party occupies government.

The deeper problem with resisting such encounters is that it betrays a preference for controlling political narratives over testing their credibility. Manufactured outrage, insinuation, partisan amplification and carefully cultivated fringe voices can sustain a political ecosystem, but cannot substitute for direct accountability.

A democracy cannot expect citizens to distinguish truth from propaganda when its principal political protagonists refuse to confront each other without intermediaries.

The courage to debate is not an admission of weakness; it is an affirmation of democratic confidence. A leader who seeks the people's mandate must also be willing to face their questions. Democracy deserves politicians without scripts, not politics without answers.