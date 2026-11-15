Bharat Bhushan | The Election Before The Election In Uttar Pradesh

Much before contests in the polling booths the preliminary round of the Uttar Pradesh election will be fought on the battleground of the SIR voter rolls. The final round is likely to be announced in mid-January by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Many figures and estimates of voter deletions in the SIR rolls of UP have emerged. There is a small window from November 17 to December 16, for the deleted voters to get themselves re-enrolled using Form 6. This is when the “pre-election” battle is likely to take place as different political parties attempt to get deleted supporters back into the voter rolls.

Estimates of the number of voters dropped vary from 2.04 crore to four crore.

The ECI and the chief election officer (CEO) of UP pegged the figure at 2.88 to 2.89 crore in January 2026 in the ECI Draft Roll, taking into account initial deletions prior to the objections phase. In April 2026, they reduced the estimate to 2.04 crore — bringing down the pre-SIR roll of 15.44 crore to a final SIR roll of 13.39 crore.

Media estimates vary. One calculation of 2.80 crore is based on the estimated adult population (16.2 cr) minus the final SIR electoral roll (13.4 cr). Another estimate of 3.38 crore deletions is based on the difference between UP Panchayat/Local Body rolls (16.90 crore) and the Assembly election rolls (13.52 crore). An earlier claim was also made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2025, while the SIR was still underway, that four crore voters were unaccounted for.

Moving away from overall numbers, however, parties are concerned with the impact of deletions on their politically defined constituencies. Yogi Adityanath has now claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters have been deleted. If the chief minister’s estimate of ‘deleted Hindu voters’ is correct then who are the rest of the deleted voters varying from 77 lakh to 1.6 crore? Are they legitimate administrative removals of deceased, duplicate and shifted voters across all communities? Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress Party have accused election officials of deliberately removing a disproportionate number of Muslim, Dalit and OBC voters.

A media investigation in October 2026 by The Reporters’ Collective showed that ECI software auto-generated over 87,000 Form-7 deletion requests. The UP CEO admitted that over 200 such mass deletions targeting Muslim voters were made. A third category of deletions could be of women voters moving away due to marriage migration. Data from the revision rolls showed that female voter deletions outnumbered male voter deletions significantly in cities with high migrant populations.

The UP Assembly election will be held on the basis of a final electoral roll scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027. This will be generated through an SSR or Summary Revision of Rolls with the April 2026 post-SIR roll serving as the baseline. On November 17, the ECI will publish an Integrated Draft Roll. Then a “Claims and Objections Window” will be open till December 16 for deleted voters for re-enrolling using Form-6.

Meanwhile, there is a parallel legal process ongoing. While the Supreme Court has upheld the legality of the SIR exercise requiring the 2.04 crore net deletions to reapply, it has mandated some safeguards. The mass deletions using Form-7 in UP that were flagged automatically will have to be verified manually and corrected. The apex court has fixed November 17 for the next hearing against the CEC and ECI orders. This will coincide with the release of the Integrated Draft Rolls for UP by the ECI.

The court hearing on November 17 could enforce further procedural safeguards for re-enrolling deleted voters. That day the political parties in UP will have to get into battle-mode to facilitate re-enrolment of their deleted supporters into the voter lists.

If political parties lose this battle their chances of winning the electoral war will be impacted especially as reports suggest that the number of excluded voters in a large number of UP Assembly constituencies dwarfs the previous victory margins of sitting MLAs. In over 100 Assembly constituencies it is said that post-SIR deletions exceeded the 2022 Assembly victory margins by two to 150 times. Other reports point out that in 2022, about 99 seats in UP were decided by less than 10,000 votes and 15 among them by less than 1,00 votes or less. The SIR deletions in these very constituencies ranged from 27,000 to over 3 lakh voters.

The one-month complaints window for re-enrolling voters is the final opportunity for political parties to protect their baseline voter shares even before campaigning begins. They are, therefore, already going for full organisational mobilisation of their election machinery.

The BJP has, for example, suspended all other party programmes in UP and launched a “Matdata Jodo Abhiyan” (Voter Addition Campaign), setting a target of adding 50 voters per booth (i.e. 10,000-25,000 per constituency). Booth-level teams have been directed to cross-reference Panchayat Rolls and Welfare beneficiary lists with the November 17 Integrated Rolls. Enrolment of first-time voters is sought to be organised on college campuses.

The Samajwadi Party has deployed cadres across 1.73 lakh booths to audit voter lists, restore the names of deleted OBC, Dalit and minority voters and block disputed deletions. The Congress Party is focussing on urban slums and migrant settlements which have seen the steepest SIR deletions and help residents submit Form-6. The party will also audit altered names and deleted EPIC numbers to correct bulk deletion requests. Simultaneously, it will also enforce Supreme Court issued safeguards to prevent arbitrary rejection of Form 6 re-enrolment applications.

It would be a mistake, however, to see the electoral re-energisation of political parties in UP so early as a mere administrative necessity. Even the ruling BJP that may have been happy with the deletion of voters from certain communities in critical constituencies, now seems worried about unintended disenfranchisement of its own supporters, especially in seats it won by a small margin. It, therefore, would want their aggressive re-enrolment.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress Party would equally be worried because they feel that minority voters and other vulnerable groups among their supporters have faced the highest exclusion and documentation gaps. Only by facilitating their inclusion in the rolls through helping them in the administrative verification process can they safeguard their vote.