Anita Katyal | Only Modi came to Ambani event, but Cong second rung attended it

There was considerable chatter in the run-up to the grand finale of the Ambani wedding whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would put in an appearance in view of the Opposition’s charge about his undue proximity to two leading industrialists. All speculation was put to rest when Mr Modi put in an appearance during the extended celebrations to bless the newly-weds. Oddly, most senior BJP leaders and chief ministers were not seen though the party’s Maharashtra contingent was well-represented. Those who did not show up included Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh or even home minister Amit Shah. Several reasons are on offer by the grapevine in Delhi for their absence. One is that the BJP did not wish to overdo its presence on the occasion as it has been accused of crony capitalism. The other less charitable explanation is that the Prime Minister wanted to make a solo appearance and to send out a clear message that the only leader who matters in the BJP is him and that they should deal directly with him.Though Congress leader Sonia Gandhi got a personal invitation from industrialist Mukesh Ambani for his son Anant’s wedding to Radhika Merchant, it was known that she would not be travelling to Mumbai to join in the celebrations. As for Rahul Gandhi, it was always a no-no, especially since he has persistently charged the Modi government of being partial to the Ambani and Adani groups with regard to government projects. However, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s absence did not prevent other senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid from showing up at the big fat wedding. Congress leaders who did not get an invite suffered from a serious bout of FOMO as they all wanted to be seen at the grand affair. They were hoping that since Rahul Gandhi was away, their presence at the wedding would go unnoticed. Several Delhi-based party spokespersons are learned to have made discreet enquiries but were disappointed when they failed to get a positive response. Prominent among them was a leader who has recently been given an important assignment in the party’s frontal organisation.The BJP top brass asked its senior leader Manohar Lal Khattar to step down as Haryana chief minister before the elections as it believed that the anti-incumbency against him would prove fatal for the party. Mr Khattar was subsequently given a Lok Sabha ticket with the express purpose of removing him from Haryana and to keep him away from dabbling in state politics. However, the BJP has been proved wrong as Mr Khattar is constantly in Haryana because his successor Nayab Singh Saini makes it a point to mention him in all his speeches as he regards Mr Khattar as his mentor. Mr Khattar also treats Mr Saini as his protégé and takes time out from his ministerial duties to participate in programmes planned by the chief minister. With Mr Khattar showing no signs of backing off, the BJP leadership is in a fix as they believe this could have an adverse impact on the year-end Assembly polls in Haryana.Though BJP leaders are putting up a brave face following the party’s below-par performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the feedback from the bureaucracy is quite different. The general view is that the BJP leadership has not come to terms with the fact that the party could not get a majority on its own and that it is now dependent on alliance partners. As a result, there is a pervading sense of despair while the officialdom appears directionless. Government insiders said the work culture now has to necessarily change. Unlike the government’s last two terms when power was centralised and most decisions were taken by the Prime Minister’s Office, there had to be greater involvement of the ministries. Cabinet notes have to be shared with ministerial colleagues and allies consulted on key matters. It is a huge adjustment process and though BJP’s allies have not upped the ante, they have to be kept in good humour. The recent move to accommodate alliance partners as special invitees in the reconstituted Niti Aayog is a case in point.A section in the BJP is having a rethink about Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s prolonged incarceration. It is an acknowledged fact that if Mr Kejriwal remains in jail indefinitely, it will become increasingly difficult for the second rung of the Aam Aadmi Party leadership to keep its flock together as the year-end Delhi Assembly elections draw close. Like in the case of other regional parties, the AAP is also a one-man show. The party is completely identified with Mr Kejriwal who has built it from scratch and expanded its footprint beyond Delhi. The BJP believes disarray in the AAP could provide space to the Congress which is presently a distant third in the battle between the BJP and the AAP as its social base has shifted to the Kejriwal-led party. The BJP obviously does not want the Congress to revive as it is its chief opponent at the national level.