It is a classic case of role reversal. Former Congress Sonia Gandhi is known to be a reserved, reticent person, not given to discussing private matters in public. Her estranged sister-in-law Maneka Gandhi, is reputed to be outspoken and never at a loss of words. Everyone is, therefore, surprised by the candour with which Sonia Gandhi has described her testy relationship with Maneka and the build-up of tensions between them in her memoirs, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Maneka, on the other hand, has been unusually silent on these critical references though mediapersons have approached her for her side of the story. The Bharatiya Janata Party would have also liked Maneka Gandhi to publicly rebut Sonia Gandhi’s version of events leading to her departure from the Gandhi household but she has held back. In her insider account, Sonia Gandhi writes that Maneka often spoke rudely, used expletives in the presence of Indira Gandhi and was responsible for creating a rift between Sanjay and Rajiv. The book also talks about Maneka’s political ambitions following Sanjay Gandhi’s death and how she spread stories about Rajiv and Sonia’s plans to leave the country when the Congress lost elections. After this, it is perhaps time for Maneka Gandhi to do a book in response to the revelations in Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs.

The formal release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs, Belonging: A Journey of Love, last week at a five-star hotel was, predictably, a mega event. And, as expected, there was a scramble for invitations which were handed out sparingly. Leaders and ticket seekers from the poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were particularly keen that they be seen at this programme. When all efforts failed, they pleaded with Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, saying that if they were to be denied a ticket in the upcoming election, they should at least be invited for the book launch. Not everyone succeeded in wrangling an invitation card but the few who did get in were both happy and jittery. Their take: now that we have got an invite, it can be assumed we are not getting a ticket.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs last week immediately led to speculation that he is set to rejoin the Congress. Amarinder Singh had walked out of the Congress five years ago as he felt humiliated on being asked to step down as chief minister. He subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party but has never been comfortable there as he believes his views on Punjab are ignored by its leadership. While stories on former chief minister’s future plans are now a perennial, there is a buzz in Delhi that Amarinder Singh prefers that the Congress field his daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, from Patiala in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls. Jai Inder Kaur, who is being groomed as her father’s political heir, is currently with the BJP and leads its women wing in Punjab. Amarinder Singh’s son, Raninder Singh is learned to have lost interest in pursuing a career in politics after he faced defeat in two elections. As for Jai Inder Kaur, it is not clear whether news about her being in line for a Congress ticket is meant to build pressure on the BJP to field her from Patiala.

Sonia Gandhi’s former additional private secretary S.V. Pillai’s son’s wedding reception was held the same evening as her book launch. Pillai and his late colleague P.P. Madhavan wielded immense influence during Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as Congress president and chairperson of the National Advisory Council. Though preoccupied with the book launch, word was sent that Sonia Gandhi would attend the reception, especially since Pillai had a long association with the Gandhi household, dating back to Rajiv Gandhi’s stint as Prime Minister. However, Sonia did not make it and even Priyanka Gandhi, whose team was at the venue to receive her, also failed to turn up. Different explanations were on offer: One was that Sonia Gandhi was tired after the book programme while others said she was upset over Rahul Gandhi's embarrassing remark that she would be perched on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap during meal times.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party is the senior alliance partner in Karnataka, its junior ally, Janata Dal (S) leader and Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is becoming more assertive. The upcoming by-election in the Hiriyur Assembly constituency is emerging as the latest source of tension between the two allies as both parties are laying claim to this seat for their respective candidates. Kumaraswamy is feeling emboldened after the JD(S) won one of the four seats in the October MLC elections by defeating an established Congress candidate. This victory was also special as the JD(S) candidate had fared disastrously in June MLC election. The JD(S) leader’s confidence also stems from the aggressive role he has been playing in taking on the ruling Congress government while BJP state leaders are virtually invisible. The infighting in the BJP’s Karnataka unit and the constant buzz about leadership changes has ended up ceding space to Kumaraswamy who has emerged as the sole opposition voice in the state.