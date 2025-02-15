Anita Katyal | Cong self-doubt on poll decision; BJP taking over Khan Mkt gang

Winter parties, hosted by political leaders, have been an annual feature in the capital for years now. Rajya Sabha MPs Abhishek Singhvi and Kapil Sibal played host to media-persons on their sprawling lawns last week while the “kisan lunch” organised every winter by Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, will take place on Monday. However, there has been one notable exception this year which has not escaped attention. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s elaborate “Makar Sakranti” lunch is held every year in January. But not so this winter. It can be safely assumed that Mr Hooda is lying low after the Congress’s dismal performance in last year’s Haryana Assembly polls, especially since he was confident of leading the party to a comfortable victory. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also known to have commented to Mr Hooda that he was not to be seen these days when the two met recently at Balram Jakhar’s grandson’s wedding reception. Mr Hooda’s supporters, on the other hand, believe he should have gone ahead with the “Makar Sakranti” lunch to showcase his strength and build pressure on the Congress leadership which is still dithering over the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

