Anita Anand | Will Menstrual Leave Actually Help Women, Or Is It Tokenism?

In November 2025, the state of Karnataka introduced a “menstrual leave” policy. It provides women employees with one paid day off each month, totalling 12 days per year. If not used, the leave cannot be carried over. The policy applies to both the government and the private sector, including IT companies, shops and other workplaces.

The Karnataka government’s objective in this policy was “to promote women’s health, morale and workplace productivity, and as a progressive step towards gender-sensitive employment practices and women’s empowerment”.

Industry bodies have challenged the policy, arguing that mandatory paid leave creates a financial burden and questioning its legality when enforced through an executive notification.

Additionally, fifteen women professionals in managerial roles from Bengaluru filed a petition in the Karnataka high court regarding the policy, calling it a case of “benevolent sexism”.

They argue that mandating menstrual leave could lead employers to view women as less productive or more prone to absence, which might restrict their hiring and promotion opportunities. It raises concerns under Articles 14 and 21, asserting that disclosing menstrual cycles infringe on privacy and dignity and could expose women to stigma and a hostile work environment.

“Benevolent sexism” involves attitudes and beliefs that seem positive or well-intentioned towards women, but ultimately reinforce traditional gender roles and sustain male dominance.

It operates under the false appearance of kindness or protection for women. It depicts women as delicate, nurturing, and in need of men’s guidance and protection.

In a related development, the Supreme Court recently declined to consider a plea for nationwide menstrual leave, noting that the issue falls within the legislative domain and warning that mandatory policies could harm women’s careers. Several bills on paid leave have been introduced over the years. The latest, The Right to Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Products Bill 2022, proposed three days of paid leave. It was not enacted.

Whether the Karnataka policy was benevolent sexism or not, the question is: Is it necessary?

Menstruation in women is a natural process, similar to pregnancy and childbirth. Starting at puberty -- usually between ages 8 and 12 -- girls experience a menstrual period each month that lasts three to five days. The bleeding occurs when the uterine lining breaks down and sheds, which is normal. This process continues throughout a woman’s reproductive years, except during pregnancy. Many women go about their daily routines during their period, although some experience pain and discomfort and may miss activities during this time.

In India and other developing countries, there is limited or inaccurate information about women’s bodies and how they function. Women are also often uninformed, and due to stigma and taboos, especially in South Asian cultures, they are seen as unclean during this period. In traditional families and many communities, young women are cautioned about the consequences of unwanted pregnancies.

Women feel shame and find it difficult to admit, even to their family members, especially men, that they are on their period. In schools and public places, there are almost no facilities for changing or disposing of sanitary pads. In informal or formal workplaces, it isn’t much different.

Will menstrual leave as a policy be helpful? Let’s examine some countries where menstrual leave has been tried. Several Asian countries, including Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, have policies offering paid and unpaid leave for women during their menstrual periods. Spain is the only country that, in 2023, provided women with 3-5 days of paid leave per year. This is merely tokenism.

There are alternatives to mandatory leave policies. In workplaces, government or private institutions can offer hygienic, sanitary facilities for women to change and dispose of menstrual waste. If they wish to be generous, they can provide comfortable chairs or a lounge for women to rest and take breaks. For pain and discomfort, offering a painkiller can also be beneficial.

If women feel they need leave, they can request it. However, many women cannot afford to take days off, especially unpaid leave. If women could negotiate with employers for some leave or work-from-home options, it could benefit them. Most workplaces hesitate at the idea of employees taking time off.

As a preventive measure, Karnataka and other states can start early, before women enter the workforce, normalising the discussion of menstrual periods within a broader reproductive health conversation and providing accurate information. Both sexes need to understand what “menarche” (as it is known in the medical world) means and its significance.

Since this information is rarely discussed within families, it falls to the state to provide it in schools. Many topics can be covered under sex education curricula. However, sex education by this or any other name has been a challenge in India’s educational system.

As a result, many young women are unaware of what to expect when they get their periods or how to care for their bodies. Often, pain and discomfort can be managed with home remedies, but abnormal pain requires medical attention. Boys and young men should also be informed about this.

As the Karnataka high court continues hearings, a key question arises whether menstrual leave is a necessary correction to structural inequality or a well-intentioned policy that could inadvertently reinforce the biases it seeks to eliminate. It may be neither. A law is a helpful first step to address a wrong.

Providing women with one day of paid leave each month is hardly a measure that will eliminate bias or constitute a progressive step toward gender-sensitive employment practices and women’s empowerment. Without understanding the systemic nature of discrimination in our institutions, it remains merely tokenism. However, encouraging open discussions about menstruation in the workplace and allowing women to choose to take time off would be an empowering gesture.

The writer is a development and communications consultant