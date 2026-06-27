Anita Anand | How More Indians Are Feeling Lonely: Is There Anything That Can Be Done?

Every now and then, we all feel lonely and sad. Why does this happen, and what does it mean for us, as individuals and as a society?

Loneliness is an unpleasant emotional response to perceived or actual isolation, as social pain, and a psychological mechanism that motivates individuals to seek social connections. It can be caused by multiple interrelated factors, including genetic inheritance, cultural influences, a lack of meaningful relationships, a significant loss, an excessive reliance on passive technologies (particularly the Internet in the 21st century), and a self-perpetuating mindset.

Research shows that loneliness is pervasive in society, affecting people in marriages, in other strong relationships, and those with successful careers. Most people experience loneliness at some point in their lives, and some experience it frequently.

In 2018, more than 46,000 volunteers from 237 countries, aged 16 to 99, participated in the BBC Loneliness Experiment, making it the most diverse study in loneliness research at the time. The study found that 40% of people aged 16-24 and 27% of those aged 75 and over reported feeling lonely. Middle-aged people were lonelier than older people, and young people were lonelier than middle-aged people. Men reported loneliness more often than women.

People living in individualistic societies (such as the United States), where individual success is an important life goal, reported more frequent loneliness than those in more collectivistic societies (such as Guatemala), where the needs and goals of a larger group, such as the family, are prioritised over individual success. This effect was stronger among men and older people.

We often think of loneliness as a problem affecting people who live alone, have few friends, or lack social interaction. But a new global study suggests that the reality is far more complex.

Despite a world connected by smartphones, social media, instant messaging, and video calls, millions still struggle with isolation and emotional emptiness.

The 2026 Global Loneliness Study, published by the digital platform JB.com and conducted across 36 countries, ranked countries on parameters such as loneliness, isolation, sadness, and household composition. The worrying finding: some of the most socially connected societies are experiencing significant emotional disconnection.

One such example is India, known for its family-oriented culture, multi-generational households, and strong community traditions, which prides itself on its core belief in family structures. Yet, it ranked as the second loneliest country in the world and scored significantly higher on the loneliness index than typically individualistic Western societies such as Canada.

According to the JB.com study, India recorded a loneliness score of 89 out of 100, trailing Turkey, which topped the list with 100. The report found that nearly 58% of Indians experience loneliness, while 34% of respondents felt isolated. Furthermore, 37% of Indians answered “yes” when asked whether they felt “frequently sad”.

Loneliness and sadness often reinforce each other. People who feel disconnected may experience emotional distress, while those struggling emotionally may find it harder to maintain meaningful relationships. Loneliness is increasingly recognised as a key factor in overall well-being and mental health.

Experts who prepared the report noted that loneliness in India is emotional rather than physical, given that the average family size in the country is at least four people. This raises the question: why is India still so lonely?

The Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung viewed loneliness not as the absence of people, but as the inability to communicate what truly matters to oneself. He emphasised that loneliness arises from emotional disconnection rather than physical isolation. A person can be surrounded by friends, family or colleagues and still feel profoundly alone if they cannot express their inner thoughts, feelings, or beliefs that are important to them, or if those beliefs are not accepted by others.

Over the last three decades, across classes, Indian society has witnessed a gradual shift from the family as the central core of existence to greater individualisation. Young people want to follow their passion rather than live out their parents’ and their family’s expectations. Often economically and emotionally dependent on their parents, they feel responsible for their elders, often at the expense of their own aspirations. This creates a chasm in their personalities.

Additionally, hierarchical and patriarchal family structures do not allow for genuine communication across generations beyond a superficial level. Young and old alike feel judged and withdraw, leading to sadness and loneliness.

Jung believed that healing loneliness involves learning to communicate what matters most.

This requires self-reflection, which means identifying thoughts, feelings, and truths that remain unspoken, and safe expression. In Indian families, such self-reflection is discouraged, and from an early age, children are told what to think, say, or feel. This pattern continues into adulthood and beyond.

Are there any benefits to loneliness? Jung suggested that embracing loneliness enables individuals to confront their inner world, fostering self-understanding, individuation, and authentic self-expression. Solitude, when approached consciously, can transform loneliness into a productive state for self-discovery and personal development.

In the meantime, research has identified which sections of society are prone to loneliness.

These include young adults (18-24); single people and those without close family; people with mental illness; immigrants and people from minority groups, who face greater discrimination and cultural isolation; caregivers providing intensive care for an ill or older relative; and older adults who have outlived their social networks, especially after some bereavement.

Admitting that Indians are lonely is the first step towards devising policies and programmes across all institutions -- family, education, religion, and the State -- and across all sectors of the economy.

As Elizabeth Strout reminds us: “Loneliness is not the absence of people. It’s the presence of people you cannot reach, even when they are holding your hand.”