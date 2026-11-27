Just picture a bench of 11 judges from Asia, America, Australia and Europe preparing to deliver war crimes verdicts after World War 2, when a single judge breaks rank with a lone dissent backed by a massive 1,235-page opinion. That judge was Radhabinod Pal, a former Calcutta High Court justice sitting on the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (Tokyo Trial), on Friday, November 12, 1948.

Seventy-eight years after independence, are Indians surprised or shocked? Most of us today would likely be surprised that a wise, learned Indian judge chose to swim against the tide so boldly. Why dissent from an eleven-judge bench where eight judges come from Western countries—the UK, USA, Canada, France, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia? We are equally “shocked” because no 21st-century judge would normally risk such certain career suicide. Most of us would likely pity a dissenting judge, hoping against hope that he survives the backlash of an entrenched system—all after carefully weighing the facts to deliver his own principled, soul-searching truth in a world divided by hatred and revenge.

To this writer, there is a striking connection between two events separated by 78 years and two different centuries: the persistent arrogance of the White West, both then and now—particularly in its attitude toward non-White India today. Hence, it’s remarkable to note that the Indian jurist from the 1940s correctly laid his finger on the problem and revealed the truth through his landmark dissent.

It is easy to understand the indignity Justice Pal faced when he belatedly joined the 11-judge bench in Tokyo on May 14, 1946. Because of his race, he was initially barred from staying at the Imperial Hotel alongside his white Western colleagues. Even after he took his seat on the bench, Western media focused on his race rather than his legal stature, describing him as “a Hindu giant” and “a dignified statue of dark marble at the right-hand end of the lofty bench of 11 international judges.”

Possessing an extraordinary memory, Justice Pal exhibited rare judicial independence by advocating for the full exoneration of Japan, even as his ten colleagues—eight of whom represented vengeful Allied nations—demanded harsh punishment. Whether deemed right or wrong, his lone dissent endures as a monumental work of jurisprudence, despite failing to appease the victorious prosecuting states.

Today, even the West acknowledges the significance of Justice Radhabinod Pal. The erudite Indian judge wrote a blistering dissent that acquitted Hideki Tojo and all other defendants while calling the tribunal itself illegitimate. How many judges in the 21st century will show that kind of courage of conviction and unimpeachable integrity to act in a way that is truly above reproach even under duress in their professional career?

A glimpse of Pal’s sharp analysis can be had from the gist of his voluminous 1,235-page verdict. “The Court’s charter did not define war crimes. Second, even if it did, those definitions were ultra vires, beyond its power. Third, aggressive war is not crime in international law. Fourth, we are not here to see whether victor nations would take any political measures. Fifth, there had been no overall conspiracy established. And sixth, there was difficulty in defining aggressive war.” Hence, “I am wholly dissenting”.

As expected, the UK, Australia, the United States, and even the Indian justice's own government were displeased. Justice Pal's furious British fellow judge, Patrick, secretly complained to London. He accused Pal of outright dishonesty as a dissenter who accepted the tribunal’s mandate while intending to undermine its main purpose, and argued that the Indian jurist lacked jurisdiction to sit in Japan. The Australian media castigated Pal for accurately denouncing Australia Prime Minister William Morris Hughes as a white supremacist who had blocked Japanese efforts to enshrine racial equality in League of Nations covenant. The United States—as the supreme superpower and World War II victor—brazenly blocked Japanese media in particular from publishing Justice Pal’s 1,235-page dissent. The ban was lifted only after the US occupation of Japan ended with the Treaty of San Francisco in 1952, thereby proving that the stronger the nation, the bigger its fear.

For that matter even the then independent Government of India was very uncomfortable owing to New Delhi’s proximity to its old political masters in London. That was an unfortunate chapter of India’s diplomacy. When an Indian judge brings honour to a young democracy from a major stage like the International Military Tribunal for the Far East—a country badly in need of high judicial integrity and standards—advisers, especially diplomats, should have the moral courage to speak up to their political leaders rather than protect their own careers.

Although most Tokyo Trial judges—especially those from Western nations—dismissed Justice Radhabinod Pal’s dissent as anti-Western sentiment driven by Indian nationalism and opposition to European rule in Asia, the Calcutta High Court jurist set an unmatched standard of judicial integrity, clarity and fairness in both principle and practice. This truth has been proven and acknowledged even by the fiercest detractors of eastern India’s lone dissenting voice, a pure spirit born of its fertile soil.

In the current geopolitical climate, it is almost impossible not to draw parallels between 1940s Japan and New Delhi in the 2020s. Echoing its post-World War II approach, the United States is once again engaging in unnecessary, heavy-handed, and unethical diplomacy toward India to advance its own one-sided economic and financial interests. In doing so, Washington is attempting to make unlawful and deeply objectionable inroads into India’s sensitive national security apparatus.

If Washington believes it can coerce India into broad market access using pressure and aggressive tactics to force a favourable trade deal, it should reconsider its strategy. The United States may still be the world’s leading power, but its global goodwill is declining under the current MAGA-inspired presidency.

Opening too many fronts through a constant, macho display of military force, financial might and duplicitous diplomacy is an early sign of a terminal, irreversible decline. Japan rose again after the sham Tokyo Trial. India, too, cannot be trampled through dishonest and underhanded means.