Murders by the state in India have a name: encounter. The murderers are called encounter specialists, presumably because they are the only ones willing to do this work. No particular skill is required other than pulling triggers and possessing a streak of sadism. There is no punishment for this criminal activity because India is not a rule-of-law state. A former member of Parliament was shot dead live on television, while in police custody, after having moved the Supreme Court for protection. This is how it works here.

Investigation and prosecution while following the law and the Constitution requires ethics and competence, neither of which the Indian state has. And, therefore, encounter (a term that means “to meet someone unexpectedly”) is normalised. Because it is incompetent, the state’s encounter culture is not export-quality, as we have learned this month.

The most revealing detail in the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is that it was immediately known to the US government. Revealing, that is, to the rest of the world. Anyone familiar with India and the way our government operates would not be taken aback by the casualness with which this was done. The government hires someone who hires someone who turns out to be an undercover officer. It’s as predictable as a movie’s plot. The Day of the Jackal, but for idiots.

This is how the US justice department describes the Indian official who directed and paid for the operation: “Vikash Yadav was employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses Indian’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing. Yadav has described his position as a ‘senior field officer’ with responsibilities in ‘security management’ and ‘intelligence’. Yadav also has referenced previously serving in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and receiving ‘officer training’ in ‘battle craft’ and ‘weapons’. Yadav is a citizen and resident of India, and he directed the plot to assassinate the Victim from India."

Yadav hired an Indian named Nikhil Gupta to hire assassins in America. Of the agreed-to amount of just under Rs 1 crore ($1,00,000), about Rs 15 lakh ($15,000) was handed over in cash as an advance payment. The person hired was an undercover agent.

The evidence presented in the case, in which Gupta pleaded guilty and apologised before receiving a sentence of 19 years in jail, is embarrassing if you are Indian. There were audio, video, and text messages. Yadav sent Gupta photographs of himself dressed in a military uniform, which prosecutors used to corroborate his background and operational role. Intercepted messages showed Yadav providing Gupta with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s New York City home address, phone numbers and daily routine, which Gupta forwarded to the undercover officer.

On June 9, 2023, the cash was handed over and was recorded. Troublingly, the US court records that Yadav promised Gupta smooth passage for a drug-laden aircraft through Imphal airport in Manipur, alongside a weapons deal, in exchange for the assassination.

Communications showed Gupta explicitly instructing the undercover agent not to carry out the killing around June 20, 2023, to avoid overlapping with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US from June 21 to 23 to meet President Joe Biden.

One day after Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada, Yadav sent Gupta a photo of Nijjar’s body, and Gupta told the undercover agent that Nijjar “was also the target” and there was “now no need to wait”.

On June 30, Gupta was arrested in Prague and extradited to the US where he was convicted. The Government of India’s response when the arrest was made was as follows:

“We cannot share any further information on such security matters. As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said that this is contrary to government policy. The nexus between organised crime, trafficking and gun-running and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider and it is precisely for that reason that a high-level committee has been constituted and we will obviously be guided by its results.”

But of course. The high-level committee is as much of a euphemism as the term encounter. There will broadly be two sorts of us who will react to this episode. There will be those of us who will be alarmed, upset and perhaps saddened that our nation should be doing this. The Italian historian Carlo Ginzburg wrote that “a long time ago I suddenly realised that the country one belongs to is not, as the usual rhetoric goes, the one you love but the one you are ashamed of”.

There will be others who think of themselves as nationalists and like this sort of adventurism. They, too, have something to reflect on. We think of the RAW and other spy agencies as being fit for purpose and full of 007s and Mata Haris. The tawdry reality was on display in a Manhattan court.





The writer is a senior journalist and columnist