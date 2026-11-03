AA Edit I IAF Badly In Need Of Upgrade

New Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has identified the basic requirements that need to be fulfilled to keep the Indian Air Force combat-ready — operational readiness, self-reliance, innovation and unity of effort. Its success, however, will depend on whether the government, industry and the armed forces work together. The immediate challenge is the shortfall of fighter aircraft. The IAF’s sanctioned strength is 42 squadrons or 756 fighter jets, but it has been reduced to only 558 fighter jets or 31 squadrons.

By comparison, Pakistan has around 480 jets, while China operates around 3,200 fighter aircraft. Given the battlefield coordination between Pakistan, Turkey and China, the current fighter jet strength will not be sufficient for India. It would need at least 1,500 jets or 83 squadrons to deal with the scenario of a two-front war. Acquiring such a large fleet of fighter jets will not be possible unless the country produces them locally. Though the government is taking steps to manufacture time-tested fighter jets locally, the country should aim to produce all components, including jet engines, domestically, especially given uncertain global alliances. The Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Iran war have unmistakably altered battle scenarios. The endurance of Ukraine and Iran against bigger and far better equipped adversaries has forced defence strategists to redraw their strategies. AI-enabled command systems, counter-drone defences, resilient networks and space defences are key to modern warfare.

Despite being technologically backward compared to India, Ukraine, Turkey and Iran have well-developed arms industries. New Delhi, therefore, must aim for 100 per cent localisation of remotely operated weapon systems. Similarly, the armed forces must reskill their personnel to use new equipment, which would require nothing short of unlearning decades of battle strategies. The government and the Opposition must work together to provide the armed forces with what they need, without any narrow political considerations.

