New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla on Thursday emphasised that the shared democratic values of India and the United States of America provide a strong foundation for expanding bilateral trade, investment and technological cooperation. He observed that democratic institutions, stable policies, an independent judiciary and sustained engagement with stakeholders strengthen investor confidence and create opportunities for economic growth.

Mr Birla made these observations while addressing the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit 2026. Describing India and the US as two of the world's largest democracies, he said that strong and vibrant democratic institutions contribute to stable and responsive policymaking. Democracy provides space for diverse voices and ensures that the views of industry, trade, agriculture, technology, students and other stakeholders are taken into account while framing policies and laws, he added. He highlighted individual liberty, freedom of expression, equality before the law and an independent judiciary as important pillars of India's democratic framework.

“A stable policy environment, predictable taxation policies and regular engagement between industry and policymakers, encourage investment and strengthen economic partnerships,” he noted.

Calling for closer collaboration between industry and academic institutions, Mr Birla urged businesses to work with universities, IITs, IIITs, engineering colleges and other technical institutions to advance research and innovation. He noted that investment by industry in research has played a significant role in driving technological progress across the world. Stronger partnerships between industry and educational institutions, he said, would help India develop new technologies, enhance competitiveness and establish leadership in emerging sectors.

Referring to the pharmaceutical sector, Mr Birla noted that Indian medicines enjoy wide international recognition, particularly in African countries. He emphasised the need for pharmaceutical companies and universities to undertake joint research to address emerging healthcare needs. Advances in AI and medical technology, he said, offer significant opportunities for innovation. He also highlighted India's progress towards self-reliance in defence as well as its growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and exports.