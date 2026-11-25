Srinagar: The playing of Vande Mataram during the annual Waqf Day function organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board (JKWB) in Srinagar has sparked a major controversy across Jammu and Kashmir, triggering protests from religious organisations and placing several prominent Muslim clerics under intense public scrutiny.

The Waqf Day ceremony was attended by J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who was the chief guest at the event held here on Monday.

The controversy erupted after a number of leading religious scholars and clerics attended the ceremony and were seen standing when Vande Mataram was played during the official and photographs and videos from the event quickly circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism from sections of the Muslim community who argued that participation in the rendition of the song was incompatible with Islamic beliefs concerning Tawheed, the absolute Oneness of Allah.

Facing mounting criticism, a group of clerics who attended the function issued public apologies on Wednesday. Several of them expressed regret over their presence during the rendition of the song and said they had offered tauba (repentance prayers), maintaining that they never intended to endorse anything contrary to Islamic teachings. The apologies came amid growing public pressure and calls for clarification from religious bodies and worshippers across the predominant Muslim Valley.

At the centre of the backlash is the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the UT's largest amalgam of religious organisations representing various schools of Islamic thought. In a strongly worded statement, the MMU condemned the decision to play Vande Mataram at a function organised by the Waqf Board, describing it as insensitive to the religious beliefs and sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims.

The MMU reiterated that Islam strictly prohibits attributing any form of divinity to a person, object, land or creation. While acknowledging that Islam encourages love for one's homeland, the organisation stressed that there is a clear distinction between patriotism and the worship or deification of the motherland. According to the MMU, any expression perceived as attributing sacred or divine status to the homeland is contrary to the Islamic doctrine of Tawheed.

The body also referred to the stand taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has previously opposed the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram on both religious and constitutional grounds. "It is highly regrettable and unacceptable that Vande Mataram was played at a function organised by the Waqf Board itself, an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments and their sanctity," the MMU said. The amalgam pointed out that there was no legal requirement for the song to be played at the event and alleged that the decision reflected a disregard for the religious sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims.

Expressing concern over what it described as the increasing inclusion of Vande Mataram at official functions in the Muslim-majority region, the MMU argued that such practices deepen feelings of alienation and undermine constitutionally guaranteed freedom of faith and conscience.

Signalling a tougher response, the MMU announced that it is examining legal options and will seek expert legal opinion before submitting a formal representation to the authorities. The organisation intends to demand an immediate end to what it termed the "forcible imposition" of Vande Mataram at government events, educational institutions and other public functions in J&K.

The MMU also issued a pointed reminder to religious scholars, imams and clerics, saying that those entrusted with religious responsibilities must uphold the fundamental principles of Islam regardless of external pressures or official considerations.

Meanwhile, the controversy has exposed divisions within religious circles. While some clerics apologised and publicly distanced themselves from the incident, others sought to defend their presence at the government-sponsored event, arguing that standing during an official function should not be construed as an endorsement of beliefs contrary to Islam. However, these explanations have done little to quell the criticism, with the debate continuing to dominate public and religious discourse in Kashmir.

With the Waqf Board yet to fully address the concerns raised by religious groups, the row has evolved into a wider debate over faith, identity, constitutional rights and the growing friction between official protocols and religious sensitivities in J&K.