Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Gunned Down in Bandipore Encounter

Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Altaf Lalli may have been killed in a gunfight raging at Kulnar Bazipora, a wooded area in the Ajas belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district since Friday morning.

The police sources said that two security personnel were injured in the encounter which broke out after the Indian Army, together with the counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K police launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to flush out militants.

In a post on ‘X’, the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also called Chinar Corps- said, “Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police in the general area Kulnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.”

The police sources said that in the initial exchange of fire, two security personnel sustained injuries. They were immediately evacuated to hospital, the sources added. A report said that reinforcements have been rushed to the area to prevent the escape of militants after nightfall. The operation was underway as reports last came in.