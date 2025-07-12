Terror Funding: J&K Probe Agency Raids Multiple Locations

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) sleuths on Friday raided multiple locations across the Union Territory for conducting searches to secure “critical evidences” for taking the investigations into a terror case to logical conclusion.

A spokesman of the SIA said that the searches were conducted in Jammu, hilly district of Doda, and Handwara area of the Kashmir Valley’s frontier Kupwara district. “These searches were aimed at securing critical evidence to unravel a complex conspiracy involving cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, designed to fuel terrorism and destabilise peace in J&K,” the spokesman said. He added that the operations also targeted efforts to identify individuals inciting youth against the Union of India, thereby threatening national security.

He said the case was registered at Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir in December 2022 under Sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code. He claimed that the searches “yielded vital evidence, marking a breakthrough in exposing the clandestine financial networks that keep the pot of terrorism boiling in J&K”.

The recoveries included articles and electronic devices which are expected to help the probe agency in “identifying and apprehending co-conspirators and accomplices orchestrating these anti-national activities”.

A statement issued by the probe agency said, “The SIA remains determined in its commitment to rooting out terrorism and its support systems, including sophisticated methods like cryptocurrency-based funding, which are increasingly exploited to perpetuate violence and radicalization.”

Meanwhile the J&K police on Friday said that, in a step towards dismantling the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism, it attached bank credits amounting to ₹18,93,426, identified as proceeds of terrorism, in connection with FIR No. 105/2024 registered at Police Station Sopore.

The case is being investigated under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39, 40 of the UAPA and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act, it said, adding that the attachment was carried out following due approval from the competent authority under the UAPA.

“The action marks a crucial move in the ongoing crackdown against terror financing networks and logistical support systems aiding terrorist organisations and their affiliates,” a statement issued by it said.