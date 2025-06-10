Shiv Sena MP Demands Inclusion Of Shivaji In CBSE Curriculum

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar has demanded that the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be taught in the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) curriculum. In a letter written to union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan, the Mumbai North West MP said that the move will introduce the legendary Maratha king’s life, governance, contributions and legacy to future generations across India.

Waikar wrote the letter on the occasion of the 352nd anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation saying the king was the pride of the entire Bharat Varsh. “The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674 is a golden moment in Indian history. He was not only the founder of the Maratha Empire but also a skilled administrator, a valiant warrior, and a visionary ruler,” he said.

Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Swarajya’ is a symbol of public welfare and self-reliance and his strategy and secular system of governance still inspire people today. “Through his life and work, students will not only get to know about his history but will also instill values of leadership, patriotism and social unity,” he added.

Waikar acknowledged that the CBSE curriculum already features several significant historical figures and events, but insisted that Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution also deserves rightful representation. “Inclusion of his history will allow students across the country to engage more deeply with India’s diverse traditions and proud legacy,” he wrote. He urged the Union Education Minister to initiate the necessary steps to ensure the inclusion of Shivaji Maharaj’s history in CBSE textbooks from the upcoming academic year adding that such a move would serve as a respectful tribute to his memory.