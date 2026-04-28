Sarnaik Firm On Mandatory Marathi For Drivers; Decision On Extension Pending

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday rejected claims made by some auto rickshaw and taxi unions regarding the compulsory use of Marathi for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Sarnaik clarified that there has been no stay on the implementation of the decision, which is set to come into effect on May 1. Earlier, following a meeting with the minister, Nirupam had stated that the implementation had been deferred until August 15.

The state government’s diktat to make Marathi mandatory for all non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state starting May 1 has triggered a major controversy. Non-native drivers have called for a strike on May 4. Amid the row, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday held a meeting at the Mantralaya with a delegation of auto rickshaw and taxi unions from Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas, where he clarified the government’s stance.

“It was conveyed that the state government’s official stance is that Marathi is mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers. When asked if they agreed with this position, the unions expressed their concurrence. The driver should know basic Marathi phrases such as ‘kuthe jayche ahe’ (where do you want to go). This level of functional Marathi is required. In the future, this requirement will also be extended to Ola, Uber, and Rapido,” Mr. Sarnaik said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarnaik’s party colleague Sanjay Nirupam demanded six to nine months time to implement the decision. He said while Marathi is the identity and pride of Maharashtra, learning a language takes time and depends on an individual’s ability. He requested the government to give drivers sufficient time to learn Marathi instead of enforcing the rule immediately.

However, Mr. Sarnaik clarified that the government has not decided to delay the implementation of its decision. “The unions have requested an extension, but I have not given them any word. A meeting with 59 RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) has been called on Tuesday. A decision regarding this matter will be taken in that meeting. If drivers need coaching, we are ready to provide it. We are also ready to grant an extension, but their arrogance will not be tolerated. We can consider giving them an extension. But if they don’t speak Marathi even after that, the public will hold the government accountable,” the minister said.