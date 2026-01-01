Rs 300 Lakh Crore of UPI Transactions Made in CY2025

Mumbai: India’s flagship digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), registered new all-time-high transactions in December in terms of value and volume, according to the latest data published by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In December 2025, the platform processed a record 21.6 billion transactions worth Rs 30 lakh crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year in terms of volume and 20 per cent in terms of value. During the month, it recorded an average daily transaction count of 698 million and an average daily transaction amount of Rs 90,217 crore. In November, a total of 20.47 billion UPI transactions amounting to Rs 26.32 lakh crore were registered by the NPCI.

Overall, around 228 billion transactions amounting to nearly Rs 300 lakh crore were registered during January to December 2025, higher than 172 billion transactions amounting to Rs 246.82 lakh crore transactions registered in 2024.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “UPI’s continued momentum reflects not just scale, but the deep trust it has earned across India’s digital economy. With 21.63 billion transactions amounting to Rs 27.97 lakh crore in December 2025, UPI once again reaffirmed its role as the backbone of everyday commerce, enabling seamless payments from metro cities to the last mile in Bharat. What also stands out is India’s growing prominence in real-time payments globally. In this context, NPCI’s recent initiative to strengthen UPI Autopay through a dedicated mandate-management portal is a timely step toward improving transparency, user control, and ease of recurring payments across subscriptions, utilities, and digital services.”