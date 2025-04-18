Rising Terrorism in Jammu Region a Matter of Concern: L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that rising incidents of terrorism in the Jammu region is a matter of concern but exuded confidence that the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace and will soon succeed in their mission.

"In the last few years, J&K police force, the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, However, terrorist incidents have increased in the Jammu division, which is a matter of concern," he said while speaking at the passing out parade of the 16th batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) of J&K police constables at Manigam near here.

He, however, also said, "Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free.”

He asked the police to adapt the cutting-edge technology and advanced tools and deploy them to enhance their operational effectiveness. “We need a future-ready police force to effectively combat evolving terror and organised crime threats. In view of the rapid changes taking place due to technology, our approach should be on data-ventric policing to effectively tackle challenges, analyse crime trends, predict the crime patterns and make necessary changes in the investigation,” he said.

A total of 438 recruits, including 86 women, completed their rigorous training, at thevPolice Training School Manigam. Among them, 211 have previously served as Special Police Officers (SPOs)!with the J&K police, officials said.

Paying tributes to the valour of J&K police, the Lt. Governor exhorted the young recruits to work with diligence and high professionalism to protect the motherland. “The nation is grateful to J&K police for the invaluable sacrifices they have made. Citizens can live peacefully and work freely because they know that our police force is standing firm in protecting the lives and combating terrorism and crime", he said, adding "The exemplary courage of J&K police and their supreme heroism reassure the people that Union Territory is in safe hands".

Mr. Sinha said that today the J&K police force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination and that it with the Army and CAPFs is "determined to crush terror."

Extending his best wishes to the passing out trainees, the Lt. Governor said that the skills, knowledge, and values they have gained during their training will provide a solid foundation and enhance their capabilities to discharge their duty with utmost sensitivity.

“I am confident that apart from professional tradecraft, the life values that new recruits have imbibed at the Manigam Police Training School and ideals like courage, valour, patience, self-sacrifice and discipline they have inculcated in life will enable them to face all kinds of challenges in the future,” he said.