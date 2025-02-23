RBI's ex-Governor Das is PM’s principal secy-2

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday appointed former Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Das’s appointment is effective from the date he assumes office and will remain in force for the duration of the Prime Minister's term or until further orders. Previously, P.K/ Mishra had held the position of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister since September 11, 2019.

A retired IAS officer of the 1980 batch from the Tamil Nadu cadre, Das served as the 25th Governor of the RBI for six years, including a three-year extension granted during his tenure after succeeding Urjit Patel in December 2018.

With over 42 years of service in areas such as finance, taxation, investment, and infrastructure, Das has also served as India’s G20 Sherpa and as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.