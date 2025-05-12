Raut Says Operation Sindoor Remained Incomplete

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of demoralising the Indian armed forces by accepting the ceasefire with Pakistan. Party leader Sanjay Raut said ‘Operation Sindoor’ cannot be considered completed until the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack are eliminated. Yet, a ceasefire was initiated due to United States President Donald Trump's advice, he said.

“Our armed forces were in ‘josh’, they could have reached Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, who stopped it? We will not get this opportunity to finish Pakistan again,” Mr. Raut said.

Accusing the Modi government of acceding to US president Donald Trump’s mediation efforts, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the PM agreed to a ceasefire to protect the interests of its “beloved industrialist friend”.

“The celebration that is happening in Pakistan is because of President Trump. We have the right to avenge the attack. Our people came under pressure, this is not correct,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Reacting to Trump’s offer over mediation between India and Pakistan for a solution on Kashmir, Mr. Raut asked who made him the “Sarpanch”. “Who gave President Trump the right to interfere in the war? The Simla Agreement is a deal between two nations only, no third nation will intervene,” he said.

Mr. Raut also accused the central government of demoralising the armed forces by accepting the ceasefire.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has urged the Centre to investigate and file sedition charges against Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Indian Army and casting doubts on the Operation Sindoor.

“The language of Pakistan is coming from the mouths of Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant. By questioning the actions of our armed forces, they are acting like spokespersons for the Pakistani Army,” Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said.