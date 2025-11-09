Quad Naval Exercise Malabar Begins in Guam Today

New Delhi: Amid questions over the future of the Quad alliance following Donald Trump’s election as US President, the Quad nations’ naval exercise Malabar will begin on Monday at Guam in the Northern Pacific.

The four-nation Malabar exercise, involving India, the US, Australia, and Japan, will be held from November 10 to 18, with the harbour phase scheduled from November 10 to 12 and the sea phase from November 13 to 17.

The Indian Navy’s warship INS Sahyadri, an indigenously designed and built guided-missile stealth frigate, has arrived in Guam to participate in Exercise Malabar 2025.

The harbour phase of the exercise will include operational planning and discussions, alignment on communication protocols, familiarisation visits among participating nations, and sporting events.

Following this, the participating units will move to the sea phase, during which ships and aircraft will engage in complex naval drills focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery exercises, and flying operations.

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral India-US initiative and has since evolved into a major multilateral event involving four leading navies of the Indo-Pacific region.