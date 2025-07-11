Political Tensions Rise In Valley As Kashmir Martyrs' Day Approaches

SRINAGAR: As Kashmir Martyrs' Day approaches, political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir are intensifying. The political arguments surrounding the day stem from competing narratives about its historical significance and how it should be observed, reflecting deep divisions in the region’s political landscape.

The regional mainstream parties such as National Conference and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) view the day as a cornerstone of Kashmiri identity and the struggle for democratic rights and the sacrifice of 22 Kashmiri Muslims gunned down by Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh’s army outside the Srinagar central Jail on July 13, 1931 as a pivotal moment in the struggle against the autocratic rule. They also insist that the uprising was driven by demands for socio-economic and political rights for Muslims under Dogra oppression, as a fight for democratic reforms within the existing framework of the princely state.

On the other hand, the separatists including Hurriyat Conference argue that the martyrs’ sacrifice was rooted in a desire for complete independence from Dogra rule and any external domination. They also say that the uprising was a rebellion against not just autocracy but also the broader socio-political subjugation of Kashmiris, with aspirations for self-determination and that accession of J&K to India in 1947 contradicted the spirit of July 13, which they continue to see as a foundational moment in the Kashmiri struggle for sovereignty.

In quite contrast to these views, the BJP and other like-minded political parties and groups besides the Kashmiri Pandit outfits like Panun Kashmir and Kashmir Vahini allege that July 13, 1931 also marks the beginning of “persecution” of the minority Hindus in the Valley by Muslim majority. The BJP and like-minded parties having strong base in Jammu, the native place of despotic Dogra Maharajas, consider their rule in undivided J&K as a ‘golden period’ and also maintain that Maharaja Hari Singh was a genuine ruler of the State and the rebellion against his administration was “illegitimate”. When ruling J&K with PDP between 2015 and 2018, the BJP ministers in the coalition government would skip the official wreath laying ceremony at Srinagar’s Mazar-e-Shuhada or Martyrs’ cemetery and publicly say “they are not our martyrs”.

The J&K government had in January 2020, six months after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories, cancelled the gazetted state holiday on July 13. The decision, however, evoked widespread condemnation by local political parties and vast sections of J&K Muslims termed it as an “onslaught” on their ethos and a “deliberate attempt” to “hurt” their sentiments.

A year later, the Lieutenant Governor-led administration, conceding the demand of various political and ethnic groups of Jammu and the BJP, declared September 23-the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh- a public holiday.

On July 13, 1931, as many as 22 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in firing by the Maharaja's army outside Srinagar’s central prison where an in-camera trial of Abdul Qadeer Khan, a non-local chef with a British traveller, was being held.

Khan had been charged with sedition and instigating people for violence after he made fiery speeches against the Maharaja’s “oppressive” rule at a Friday congregation and while pointing towards his Palace asked people to raze it “brick by brick.” July 13 is observed as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) since.

Meanwhile, the ruling NC and opposition PDP are locked in a heated debate over martyrs’ day with the latter accusing the former of belittling its significance. Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the NC for rejecting a PDP resolution in the Legislative Assembly to reinstate July 13 as an official public holiday. She labeled the NC’s stance as “double-speak,” arguing that their refusal to support the resolution undermines the historical importance of the 1931 martyrs.

Reacting to her criticism, the NC on Friday said that it is committed to the restoration of the official holiday on July 13. The party chief spokesman and lawmaker Tanvir Sadid told reporters here, “As far as we are concerned, we have made a promise. We will definitely bring the holiday of 13th of July and bring it as soon as possible”. Linking the removal of the holiday to the broader “erosion” of J&K’s political identity through the “arbitrary” decisions taken on August 5, 2019, he said, “This is why we keep saying that the return of statehood is crucial. Only then can we rectify what has been destroyed in J&K.”

Both NC and PDP and also several other mainstream parties have desired to hold commemorative rallies and prayer meetings at the Mazar-e-Shuhada on Sunday and some of these have formally approached Srinagar’s District Magistrate to seek his permission for such gatherings. However, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has not yet clarified whether it will allow these commemorations, adding to the uncertainty. Some reports suggest it may allow a select group of mainstream politicians, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to offer Fateha prayers at the martyrs’ graveyard and pay floral tributes at the site. Pertinently, J&K being a Union Territory, the police, and law and order subjects are directly controlled by the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday said that he has been placed under house arrest and was not even allowed to relocate to Srinagar’s Grand Mosque to join the congregational weekly prayers and deliver customary sermon. “I was not allowed to go to Jama Masjid today and put under house arrest, apparently fearing the mention of the martyrs of July 13, 1931 in my Friday sermon”. He added, “The sacrifice of these martyrs, and all the martyrs since, is etched in the collective memory of Kashmir and cannot be undone by restrictions and bans. No living nation can forget the supreme sacrifice of life of its martyrs against tyranny and injustice.”

He appealed to the authorities to remove the restrictions and allow people to peacefully pay homage to the martyrs of July 13. “In’Sh Allah (God willing), if allowed as per tradition, I will visit the martyrs’ graveyard after Zuhr (midday) prayers and pay homage to the revered martyrs”.

In the recent past, the J&K police along with Central armed police forces have routinely imposed temporary lockdowns in Central Srinagar areas to hold back public assemblies at the Mazaar-e-Shuhada on the Kashmir martyrs’ day. The leaders and activists of various mainstream as well as separatist parties would not be allowed to relocate to the commemorative site situated beside the mausoleum of a Sufi saint of Naqshbandi order, a mosque and a hospice in Khawaja Bazaar area of Srinagar. They would be either placed under house detention or their movements were restricted by the police.