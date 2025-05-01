PM Talks on J&K Security As India Formulates Response

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday discussed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and the heightened tensions with Pakistan as the country formulates its military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Later in the evening, Modi met with Indian Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at his residence. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar too was present during the meeting.

The Wednesday meeting was the second CCS meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and was held a day after the Prime Minister told India's top military leadership that they have operational freedom on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's military response to the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists.

The meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and Jaishankar.

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, the Indian Army's Director-General of Military Operation on Tuesday warned the Pakistani DGMO against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control. The DGMOs of two countries "routinely" hold talks every week on Tuesday on the hotline.

While gunfire exchanges between two armies have been going on since Friday night at the LoC, Pakistan also resorted to unprovoked firing on the international border in the Pargwal Sector on April 29-30 (night). The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the small arms firing, said officials.

Meanwhile, the United States said it is actively monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following the violent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and is in touch with both governments.

At a media briefing in Washington, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was quoted as stating, "(US secretary of state) Marco Rubio said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation. The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He (Rubio) is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue."

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jaishankar on Wednesday. During the conversation, Jaishankar told the UN Secretary General that "India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice".

Amid speculation about India's possible retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and appointed former R&AW chief Alok Joshi as its chairman.

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat and NSA. The new members appointed to the NSAB are former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh and Rear Adm. (retd) Monty Khanna. Former diplomat B. Venkatesh Varma and retired IPS Rajiv Ranjan Verma have also been appointed to the NSAB as its members.

In the CCS first meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack, a number of punitive measures were taken against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In the high-level meeting with the defence brass on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response. The meeting was attended by the defence minister, NSA, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of three services.

Modi affirmed that it is "our national resolve" to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, adding that he expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces.