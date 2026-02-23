Omar Abdullah Rejects Leadership Speculation, Reaffirms Support for Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday firmly dismissed speculation suggesting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being considered as a potential leader of the INDIA bloc. He clarified that no discussion on leadership change has taken place within the opposition alliance and that such reports do not reflect the internal reality of the coalition.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, Abdullah said that the INDIA bloc has not held any meeting where leadership issues were formally raised. According to him, the narratives circulating in public discourse are speculative and not grounded in any collective decision of the alliance partners.

Referring to recent remarks by veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar—who suggested that regional parties should take the lead in the alliance and mentioned Mamata Banerjee as a possible choice—Abdullah said that individual leaders are free to express personal opinions. However, he stressed that such statements cannot be interpreted as the official position of the INDIA bloc. Any decision on leadership, he said, would be taken only after thorough consultations among all alliance members and would emerge through consensus.

Reiterating his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Abdullah questioned the basis of criticism directed at Gandhi’s performance as Leader of the Opposition (LoP). He argued that Gandhi has been consistently fulfilling his responsibility by challenging the BJP and the Union government on policy, governance, and accountability. Abdullah asked critics to define what more they expect from the LoP, noting that Gandhi remains one of the most vocal and persistent voices questioning the ruling party.

While acknowledging that electoral outcomes do not always favour the Congress, Abdullah emphasised that the broader purpose of the INDIA bloc is to present a united and effective political challenge to the BJP. He said the alliance’s strength lies in its collective approach, and any major decisions—including leadership—will be shaped internally rather than through public speculation.

Abdullah concluded by reiterating that discussions within the alliance are conducted behind closed doors and that no leadership deliberations have taken place so far. He maintained that when the time comes, the decision will be made jointly by all partners, reflecting the spirit of unity that the INDIA bloc seeks to project.