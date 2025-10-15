Odisha Police Bust Interstate Drug Racket; 5 Held with 350 kg Ganja, 2 Pistols

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough under its ongoing anti-crime drive, the Koraput Police have dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network, arresting a veteran ganja kingpin and four of his associates. The operation led to the seizure of 350 kilograms of ganja and two pistols.

The crackdown, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Surendra Kumar Sethi of Padwa Police Station, was carried out on October 14, following a tip-off about a Bolero (registration number OR-10-H-0837) transporting contraband from Dokanput to Pottangi.

Acting on the intelligence, police set up a checkpoint at Mali Sublar Chhak. When the suspects attempted to evade the barricade and flee towards Arlaput, officers launched a chase and intercepted the vehicle. One of the accused reportedly brandished a firearm, but the police team swiftly overpowered all five without any injuries.

Those arrested were identified as Lal Bahadur Darjee (34), Trinath Khara (30), Suresh Bisoi (22), Sanjaya Khara (19), and Jogesh Khara (20). The police recovered the ganja consignment, two pistols — one inscribed “AUTO DISTAL MADE IN USA” and another gold-coloured weapon — along with mobile phones, identity cards, cash, and the vehicle used for transportation.

The prime accused, Lal Bahadur Darjee, is a habitual offender with over 20 criminal cases, including those under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, and for extortion. A police team has been dispatched to Bihar to trace his interstate connections.

In a separate development, police also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Hrudananda Nayak alias Prince (35), accused in 17 cases of extortion, drug trafficking, and dacoity across Jeypore, Boriguma, and Nabarangpur.

Koraput SP lauded the efforts of SDPO Jeypore Parth Kashyap and his team for the coordinated and courageous operation, saying the action reaffirms the district police’s commitment to dismantling organised crime and safeguarding public safety.