MEA Declines to Comment on PM’s Visit to Maldives, UK

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday declined to comment on reports suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit India’s southwestern maritime neighbour, the Maldives, and the United Kingdom later this month. The MEA stated that such visits are officially announced at an appropriate time.

According to media reports that emerged earlier this month, Modi is expected to visit the Maldives to attend its Independence Day celebrations. Prior to that, he may travel to the UK to finalise the historic free trade agreement between the two countries, which was announced approximately two and a half months ago. These visits are speculated to take place toward the end of the month.

It may be recalled that during the visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to New Delhi in October last year, the two countries announced a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership and signed five agreements, including a Currency Swap Agreement worth $400 million and an additional Rs 3,000 crore in assistance. President Muizzu described the financial support as “instrumental in addressing the foreign exchange issues” facing the Maldives.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had also reiterated that India has consistently supported the Maldives, particularly during challenging times, through measures such as the facilitation of essential commodity exports. Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel earlier described Indian assistance, including financial grants, as “transformative,” highlighting the Greater Male Connectivity Project, developed with Indian support, as a game-changer for the Maldivian economy.

At the second meeting of the India-Maldives High-Level Core Group (HLCG) held in May this year, and during bilateral talks between the two foreign ministers, discussions centered on deepening cooperation in political relations, defence and security, development partnerships, trade, health, and people-to-people exchanges. The Maldivian foreign minister also thanked India for its timely emergency financial assistance, which he said had significantly improved the daily lives of Maldivians. The positive shift in India-Maldives relations is viewed as a major foreign policy achievement for India, especially given earlier perceptions that President Muizzu was aligned more closely with China and critical of India.

A potential visit by Prime Minister Modi to the United Kingdom would also be significant, marking his first visit since the Labour government led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer assumed office. The new British administration has expressed a strong desire to further strengthen relations with India.