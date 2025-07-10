Ladli Behna Scheme Beneficiaries To Get Additional Rs 250 Aid On Rakshabandhan : CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday declared that the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana would be given an one-time hike of Rs 250 in the August instalment of the scheme on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Mr. Yadav said around 1.27 crore women, the beneficiaries of the scheme, would receive Rs 1,500 each, an increase by Rs 250, in the August instalment.

He was addressing the state cabinet which met here in the morning.

“In the August instalment of the aid given under the Ladli Behna scheme, each beneficiary will be given an additional assistance of Rs 250 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan”, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla told the reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Sources said the state government is planning to regularize the hiked aid given under the scheme in October this year.

An official estimation suggests that the scheme entailed an expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore annually. The state exchequer has to bear an additional burden of Rs 4,000 crore annually, if the aid is increased by Rs 250 per month to Rs 1,500.

The Ladli Behna scheme which proved to be gamechanger for the ruling BJP in the November 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh facilitating its return to power in the state, was introduced by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in March 2023.

The scheme provided an aid of Rs 1,000 each to the beneficiaries initially. Later, it was increased to Rs 1,250 per month.

The chief minister has earlier indicated that the monthly aid may be increased to Rs 3,000 by 2028.