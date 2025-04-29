Kashmiris’ Revolt Against Terrorism Marks the Beginning of the End of Terrorism in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday aligned with the nationwide condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted the response from Kashmiri Muslims to the April 22 horror -- marked by a shutdown, protests, candlelight vigils, and public condemnations -- was unprecedented due to its scale, visibility and explicit rejection of terrorism.

Several members said the notable shift reflects a broader change in the thinking of the region’s majority community (Muslims) and signals a departure from past patterns where their responses to militancy and violence were often restrained or overshadowed by separatist sentiments.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: “For the first time, the people of Kashmir revolted against terrorism, and it marks the beginning of the end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He and others who spoke during a special session of the House held in Jammu to discuss the Pahalgam carnage and its aftermath urged the Centre to capitalise on this “encouraging shift’ and avoid actions that could undermine it.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, top CPI(M) leader in J&K, cautioned that harassment of ordinary Kashmiris, random and indiscriminate arrests, home demolitions and other aggressive acts of the security forces will only undermine the encouraging shift in public sentiment against terrorism and risk alienating the people of Kashmir.

The chief minister said the worshippers standing in memory of the victims and observing a moment of silence to honour their lives, their families, and the resilience of those who stood against this tragedy was not an ordinary thing as it contrasted with historical perceptions of muted or ambivalent reactions to separatist violence. “Before Friday prayers, the mosque -- a site that has often been associated with fiery political sermons -- fell silent. The worshippers observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims,” he said.

Referring to the unprecedented outrage, Mr Abdullah said: “For the first time in 36 years, I saw the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand up and say – ‘Not in my name’. They came out on their own. No political party organised them. No government order summoned them. They lit candles, carried banners, and walked silently through the streets to tell the perpetrators: whoever you did this for, you did not do it for me."

The House, after a three-hour discussion, unanimously passed a resolution, terming the attack as “heinous, barbaric, inhumane and a cowardly act”.

“This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu & Kashmir and our nation,” the resolution moved by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary says.

While participating in the discussion on the resolution, the chief minister reiterated that the security in J&K is not under the elected government, Mr Abdullah said: “But as chief minister, as tourism minister, I welcomed them here. As a host, it was my responsibility to ensure their safe return. I could not. I had no words to apologise. What could I say to those children who saw their fathers covered in blood, to that Navy officer's widow who was married days ago? They asked us what their mistake was; they told us they came to Kashmir for the first time and would pay for that holiday lifelong.”

The chief minister also spoke about how, since the outbreak of insurgency in 1989-90, Kashmir has paid a heavy price, enduring profound human costs which left deep scars on its people. “We lost people in the attack on this very Assembly complex in October 2001. Camps were attacked. Pandit settlements, Sikh colonies -- no one was spared. We thought those days were gone now. But the April 22 attack recreated the nightmare,” he said, but added that even amid the bloodshed, there was a glimmer of hope.

Elaborating, he said: “For the first time, Kashmiris did not rationalise, justify, or stay silent. They condemned loudly and unequivocally”. He asserted that terrorism will not end because of guns or security forces alone “but only when the people walk with us -- and now it feels like they have started coming to us.”

The chief minister, addressing the growing demand for the restoration of J&K's statehood, said he would not exploit the tragedy for political leverage. “How can I, with what face, use the deaths of 26 innocent people to go to Delhi and demand statehood? Am I so cheap? Is the value of those lives so little that I would turn their tragedy into a bargaining chip for political favours? No! Curse upon me even if I think of such a thing,” he said in his powerful speech.

He assured the House the struggle for full statehood would continue “but this day is not for (making) political demands -- no politics, no business rules, no statehood demands -- but only one thing: a heartfelt condemnation of the attack and solidarity with the families.”

The chief minister also recounted “extraordinary tales of bravery and humanity” from the day of the attack like pony handler Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s confronting a terrorist, questioning why they were targeting innocent people and trying to stop the attacker which led to his death by gunfire.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not remain silent and will give a befitting reply to the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The BJP leader said: “The government has already taken some measures after the attack. I believe the Prime Minister won't remain silent on the issue. We should not be in a hurry and wait to see the response of the government.”

Expressing its solidarity with the families of the victims, the resolution says: “We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need.”

It also pays a tribute to the “supreme sacrifice” of Adil Hussain, saying his courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations.

The resolution commends the people of J&K for their “extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack”. It says, “The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm the people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law.”

The resolution endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Government of India after the attack. “This House endorses the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government on 23rd April, after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.”