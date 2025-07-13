Justice Will Be Delivered to Every Terror Victim-L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that justice will be delivered to every victim of terrorism" in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that acts of terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

He asserted that this reflects his administration’s commitment to pursuing justice against terrorists. It, he said, would provide financial assistance and government jobs to the families of the terror victims and restore their confiscated properties, which suggests a broader policy of addressing terrorism decisively and seeking justice for victims.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Baramulla, Sinha said that, apart from helping the victims of terrorism through job appointments and self-employment opportunities, the government will also work towards ensuring legal justice to them. “Those who are eligible and haven’t received help will be given support. Self-employment will also be arranged. FIRs will be registered in pending cases, and seized property will be returned,” he said.

He said that senior government officials, including the Home Secretary of J&K, are monitoring the process, and a helpline has been set up in every district for victims to submit applications. “I appeal to all victims of terrorism in J&K to contact the helpline and submit their applications. Each case will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

Sinha said that he met the families of some of the terror victims in Anantnag on June 29 and that it was an occasion full of emotions. “There were many people who were subjected to terror violence but their families were neither provided with financial assistance nor government jobs. We are going to undo the injustice,” he said.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor handed over job letters to Next of Kins (NoKs) of forty terror victims at the function held on the North Campus of the University of Kashmir at Delina, a Baramulla suburb. He said that during his meeting with the families of terror victims in Anantnag, he had assured that eligible NoKs will receive jobs within thirty days, whereas he has fulfilled his promise within 15 days. He said that this process will continue “till every terror victim family is rehabilitated”.

While speaking on the occasion, he said, “Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to forefront”. He added, “The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters.”

According to an official statement, the Lt. Governor issued a stern warning to the “conflict entrepreneurs” and asked them to stop spreading narratives that harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. “By propagating the narrative of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, they are disrupting the peace established with blood and sweat”, he said.

He added, “For almost three decades conflict entrepreneurs were ruling the roost and even threatened these families. These conflict entrepreneurs had cleverly crafted a singular narrative that painted India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. This false narrative has been completely demolished. The real victims of terrorism have now exposed Pakistan and terror outfits and unmasked the conflict entrepreneurs.”

Sinha assured the people that those days are over when the family members of dreaded terrorists used to get jobs and the killers of common Kashmiris were rehabilitated. “We are identifying those elements and removing them from government jobs. We will rehabilitate the genuine victims of terrorism. There are certain elements who, at the behest of terrorist country Pakistan, are still working to nourish the terror-ecosystem. Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against them and we will realise the dream of a terrorism-free J&K,” he said.

The Lt. Governor said that the administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades and jobs, arrangements for their rehabilitation and livelihood will be ensured. He also assured thorough investigation into the cases of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is scripting a golden chapter of inclusive development, peace and social justice. He has paved the way for efficient, transparent and people-centric governance,” he asserted.

The official statement said that Sinha interacted with the families of victims of terrorism and shared their pain and grief. He urged the people of J&K, media fraternity and every citizen of the country to support the administration in restoring the dignity of the real terror victim families and securing justice for them. He also appealed for their stories of suffering and injustice to be shared with the world.

Later in a post on ‘X’, Sinha said, “Justice at last! Handed over appointment letters to NoKs of terror victims. These families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to forefront.” He added, “I'm committed to ensure that these families receive the justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering. It is a historic step to finally recognize and honour the thousands of innocent civilians in J&K”.