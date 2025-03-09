Kathua Tense After 3 Bodies Discovered

Jammu: Tensions have escalated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district following the recovery of bodies of three people, including a minor, prompting widespread protests and demands for an impartial investigation.

The deceased, identified as Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32), and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (32), were found dead on Saturday in the higher reaches of Kathua’s Bani area after going missing on March 5. According to police, the trio had left their home in Billawar tehsil to attend a family event at Lohai Malhar but never reached their destination. Darshan Singh, one of the victims, last informed his family by phone that they had lost their way.

The discovery led to protests, with local residents demanding an impartial probe into the deaths. Authorities stated they are thoroughly investigating the incident, though initial findings remain inconclusive.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep shock, pledging a “thorough investigation” and promising swift justice. Similarly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the "barbaric" act, conveying condolences to the grieving families.

BJP MP from the region and other political leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, termed the killings an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the area. Singh stated that Union home secretary would personally visit Jammu to assess the situation.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described the recent violence in Kathua as deeply alarming, urging swift action against real culprits rather than innocent individuals facing wrongful accusations.

In related developments, BJP leader Sunil Sharma visited the bereaved families, promising swift justice and urging calm. MLA Rameshwar Singh faced hostility from protesters after advocating for Makhan Din, a local youth who died by suicide alleging police torture.