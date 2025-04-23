J&K Protests and Mourns Killing of Innocent Tourists by Terrorists

Srinagar: As Tuesday’s terror attack has left the people of Jammu and Kashmir aghast, a shutdown was observed across the Union Territory on Wednesday to mourn and protest the killing of over two dozen tourists and a local horse rider in the deadly incident.

Angry crowds took to the streets at many places in the Jammu region as well as in the Kashmir Valley to chant slogans against the perpetrators. Protest rallies were taken out also at a few places in Ladakh, reports said.

In the evening, hundreds of political and social activists, members of the civil society, students, artists and journalists turned out at Srinagar’s historic centre square Lal Chowk for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the shooting at Baisaran, a picturesque meadow in southern Anantnag district. Protests, dharnas, candlelight vigils and calls for unity against terrorism and violence were reported from several other towns and villages of the predominantly Muslim Valley and Jammu region.

The call for the shutdown and peaceful protests had initially been issued by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and Jammu Bar Association (JBA) and the same was endorsed by various political, social, religious and trade organisations and leaders including ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition BJP and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and also by Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of Muslim religious organizations and leaders headed by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti led her party workers and supporters to march along the streets of Srinagar to show solidarity with the families of the terror victims. A placard she was carrying in her hands read, “This is an attack on all of us”. She said killing innocents is an act of terror and though the people of Kashmir are helpless they feel ashamed over what was done to their guests by a handful of marauders.

Several parts of Jammu witnessed intense street protests against the massacre with irate participants calling for teaching Pakistan and terrorists a lesson they do not forget. The protesters also demanded ‘forceful retribution’ against the overground workers and supporters of various militant and separatist organisations.

At places, Pakistan’s national flag was torched during the protests organised by various mainstream political parties, socio-political and religious organisations. A procession was taken out in Jammu’s Satwari area jointly by BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other organisations.

Former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who led another protest march in the city, said, “We will avenge the killings of our brothers. Come what may, terrorists and their local supporters will be eliminated soon.”

Youth Congress activists also took out a rally from the party office in Jammu, but police quickly came in their way and prevented them from marching ahead which resulted in a brief clash between the two sides. While speaking to reports, party leader Yogesh Sahni urged the government to take the strongest measures against the perpetrators of bloodshed at Baisaran.

The JCCI, JBA, All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters’ Association and Jammu Traders Association also took out separate protest marches against Pakistan and militants. The Shiv Sena Dogra Front, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and other organisations burnt used tyres and Pakistan’s flag at a few places.

The members and supporters of several Muslim organisations and groups took to the streets in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal and Udhampur to condemn the attack and demand stern action against those involved.

Schools and many other educational institutions across the Valley and parts of Jammu remained shut whereas the University of Kashmir and some other institutions had announced to defer examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Private Schools' Association Jammu and Kashmir, while condemning the terror attack, had announced the closure of schools on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the slain and to show solidarity with their families.

While shops and other businesses and filling stations remained shut, fewer private cars could be seen plying on the roads in the Valley. However, pharmacies and shops selling essential commodities were open at most places.