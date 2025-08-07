J&K Bans 25 Books for Promoting "Secessionism and False Narratives

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned 25 books under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for "promoting false narratives and secessionism" in the Union Territory.

25 books banned in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image By Arrangement)The government cited threats to national integrity and public order, noting violations under Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The forfeited books include titles such as 'Human Rights Violations in Kashmir' by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska, 'Kashmiris' Fight for Freedom' by Muhammad Yusuf Saraf, 'Colonizing Kashmir' by Hafsa Kanjwal, :Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite' by Dr. Abdul Jabbar, 'Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora?' by Essar Batool and others, 'Mujahid ki Azaan' edited by Maulana Mohammad Enayatullah Subhani, 'Al-Jihad fil Islam' by Moulana Moududi, 'Independent Kashmir' by Christopher Snedden, 'Resisting Occupation in Kashmir' by Haley Duschinski and others, 'Between Democracy and Nation' by Seema Kazi, 'Contested Lands' by Sumantra Bose, 'In Search of a Future' by David Devadas, :Kashmir in Conflict' by Victoria Schofield, 'The Kashmir Dispute 1947–2012' by A.G. Noorani, 'Kashmir at the Cross Roads' by Sumantra Bose, 'A Dismantled State' by Anuradha Bhasin, 'Resisting Disappearance' by Ather Zia, 'Confronting Terrorism: edited by Stephen P. Cohen and Maroof Raza, :Freedom in Captivity' by Radhika Gupta, 'Kashmir (The Case for Freedom)' by Tariq Ali and others, 'Azadi: by Arundhati Roy, 'USA and Kashmir' by Dr. Shamshad Shan, 'Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir' by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska, 'Tarikh-i-Siyasat Kashmir' by Dr. Afaq, and 'Kashmir & the Future of South Asia: edited by Sugata Bose and Ayesha Jalal.