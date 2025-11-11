Jailed J&K MP Announces Two-Day Hunger Strike to Mourn Delhi Blast Victims

SRINAGAR: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Lok Sabha member from Baramulla popularly known as Engineer Rashid has announced a two-day hunger strike inside his Tihar Jail cell, starting Wednesday morning.

The strike is to mourn the lives lost in the deadly Delhi car blast and to urge Kashmiri youth to reject violence as a path forward.

Arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over five years ago on money-laundering charges and lodged in Delhi's high-security prison since, Engineer Rashid on Tuesday wrote to the Director General of Prisons (Delhi) expressing grave concern over reports that Kashmiri youth, including doctors, were allegedly involved in the blast that killed at least 12 people and injured many others.

In his letter, he stated that the hunger strike aims to protest the loss of precious human lives, voice concern over media reports of educated Kashmiris, including doctors, turning to violence, remind fellow Kashmiris that the region cannot afford to lose its young and educated, affirm on behalf of his constituents that violence has no place in a civilised society, urge all stakeholders to give genuine peace a chance, appeal to Kashmiri youth to recognise the devastating consequences of violence