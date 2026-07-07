India Tightens LoC Vigil Amid Protests in PoK

“Open borders, we are coming to India,” the PoK protesters shouted while looking towards the Indian side. Security has already been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the security agencies are vigilant to prevent any breach by the PoK protesters towards the Indian side.

Vigil has been heightened both through technical and human resources along the LoC in view of turbulent situation across the border.

On Sunday, several PoK residents were reported to be dead in firing by Pakistan Police and Rangers in a crackdown on the protesters, led by PoK’s Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as massive anti-government protests entered the 28th day. While PoK has been on the brink for a while, and has witnessed massive crackdowns by the Pakistani authorities from time to time, including bombing by the Air Force, the latest protest is triggered by the mass arrests of civil rights activists including top JAAC leaders like Shaukat Nawaz Mir.

Despite heightened security measures, about five lakh people gathered in several towns across PoK opposing political and police repression, demanding basic rights and accusing the Pakistani government of suppressing their peaceful protests through brutal measures. The PoK residents are also angry over increased surveillance, lack of development and basic supplies, including rations. The anger that has been building up in PoK for several months now due to the failure of the Pakistani government reached its pinnacle after the government stopped food supplies to the area and used police brutality to suppress the protests. Indian freedom movement slogans like “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai...”, penned by Pt. Ram Prasad Bismilm, were raised by thousands who had gathered at the Rawalakot bus stand on Monday.

Demanding the immediate release of all arrested, PoK residents and JAAC had called for protests and rallies at several places on July 5. Apart from PoK, Kashmiris spread the world over also staged rallies in several countries demanding the release of all political prisoners and against human rights violations in PoK by Pakistani forces.

On Sunday, Pakistan Rangers’ firing killed several protesters. A PoK resident posted on social media that in Rawalakot, “between pilot high school to CMEI there are all dead bodies as Rangers fired indiscriminately after climbing atop buildings”. He claimed that there were dead bodies of between 150-200 of protesters and the injured were not being allowed to be evacuated and those going for help were being shot by the police and Rangers. At several places, protesters and security forces clashed. In Dadyal, angry protesters forced police vehicles back and at some places they caught hold of Rangers.

Lakhs of protesters under the banner of JAAC sought India's help for food and support and pledged to march towards the LoC. In videos circulating on social media, JAAC core member Sardar Aman Khan was seen threatening the Pakistan government against using force, saying: “If the response is bullets, then we also have options. Don't complain tomorrow, don't express regret tomorrow that you felt bad. We are not people according to your temperament. If you offer loyalty, we'll offer loyalty; if you offer cruelty, we'll offer cruelty. We are humans just like you. Whatever you do, we will do the same, God willing.”

He also accused the Pakistani government of giving guns in their hands to become terrorists to trouble India. He added: “PoK is not part of Pakistan. The government says our ration supply will be cut off. Let me tell you, we don’t need you but you need us. Beware that other routes may get opened and then you come and beg us. There is no dictator or martial law here. We will not tolerate any dictator… Kashmir is not part of Pakistan. Give us food, development, jobs and a better life,” Khan said. In another speech, he asked supporters: “Should we step towards the ceasefire line (LoC) or not? Tell me loudly, should we step forward or not?" he asked, with the crowd responding: “Yes!”

Khan appealed to Indian for support, claiming PoK residents were facing shortages of essential supplies due to blockage by the Pakistani authorities. “Those in Mendhar, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda… we appeal to the people there. On this side, there is a shortage of rations, a shortage of medicines. We need your help,” Khan added.