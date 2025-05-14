India, Pakistan Exchange Border Personnel at Attari-Wagah Post

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday handed over each other's border-guarding personnel captured by the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, respectively, at the Wagah-Attari border between the two countries.

BSF trooper Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed over to India 21 days after he was apprehended by the Rangers after he "inadvertently" crossed over to the Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on April 23 around 11.50 am, the officials said. He was nabbed by the Pakistan Rangers a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

The officials also said a Pakistan Ranger, who was apprehended by the BSF from the Rajasthan border on May 3, was also handed back to the neighbouring country.

Mr Shaw was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan Rangers at 10.30 am at the joint check post Attari in Amritsar district opposite Pakistan's Wagah, a BSF spokesperson said.

"Today at 10:30 hours Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border in accordance with established protocols," the spokesperson said.

A picture of the jawan released by the force showed a bearded Mr Shaw with ruffled hair and wearing a dark green round-neck T-shirt.

The officials said that the jawan will undergo a full body check-up and medical test followed by a counselling and "debriefing" session where he will be asked "relevant questions" by the BSF officials about his 21-day detention by the Rangers.

Mr Shaw hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal. His wife has been speaking with the BSF officers and the press seeking the whereabouts of her husband and his early release in the wake of the military offensive between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the release of Mr Shaw from Pakistan's custody and said she was constantly in touch with his family while efforts were underway to secure the jawan's return.

“I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today also, I called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw,” Ms Banerjee posted on X.

Mr Shaw's pregnant wife, Rajani, who had travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur earlier to personally appeal for her husband's release, thanked the countrymen and political leaders who stood by her during the difficult period.

“I spoke to my husband on video call following his return. He said he is doing well and asked me not to worry. He has grown a beard and said would shave it after reaching home,” a smiling Ms Rajani said.

"Today, we are celebrating… I thank all for ensuring my son's return after Operation Sindoor. He will again join his duty to protect our motherland at the border. Even if he sacrifices his life for this, it doesn't matter. More operations are needed to eliminate terrorism," an overjoyed Bholanath Shaw, the constable's father, said.

In the afternoon, BJP leaders visited the family. Later BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed on X, “West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who represents Sreerampur, had no role in bringing BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw back from Pakistan — except for holding press conferences and pressuring the family to acknowledge them.”

He also alleged, “Ms Banerjee used similar intimidatory tactics with the parents of the RG Kar victim as well. The TMC is rotten to the core. It needs redemption.”