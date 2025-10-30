In Odisha’s Kalahandi’s Youth Step Into Modern Workplaces with Skill Initiative

Bhubaneswar: Kalahandi, a land of vibrant traditions and untapped potential, is now witnessing a remarkable transformation. In its quiet lanes, a new story of ambition, confidence, and self-reliance is taking shape led by Vedanta Aluminium’s skill development initiative, which has already trained more than 800 young people from Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh.

With 55 per cent female participation, the programme in Kalahandi is opening the doors to an avenue of opportunities for its people as well as boosting gender-inclusive employment and breathing new life into the region.

For decades, Kalahandi has been a region where opportunities were scarce, and aspirations often limited by circumstance. Today, the tide is turning. At leading aluminium producer Vedanta’s skill centres in Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh, young men and women are learning practical, job-ready skills that open doors far beyond the villages they grew up in.

The centres, run in partnership with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and National Banks for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), offer industry-aligned courses that blend technical knowledge with hands-on training. From hospitality and retail to food and beverage services, each program is crafted to meet real-world demands and evolving roles. Of the more than 800 youth trained so far, 75 per cent have secured employment, reflecting a strong placement rate and the programme’s impact in creating meaningful career opportunities.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business, says, “Empowering youth through skill development is central to our vision for growth. The fact that more than half of the 800 youth we have trained are girls underscores our commitment to gender equality and self-reliance in Kalahandi. This milestone, along with the phenomenal 100% placement of our latest batch, proves the transformative power of quality training and collaboration with the Odisha Skill Development Authority. We are trying to build a more equitable and prosperous future for the region.”