Congress Opts Out of J&K RS Race Amid Tensions With NC

Srinagar: The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday opted not to contest the Rajya Sabha from the seat offered by its alliance partner, the National Conference, calling it risky. The seat, considered competitive due to the BJP numerical advantage, has sparked discontent within the Congress ranks, with party members feeling sidelined by the NC.

After a four-and-a-half-hour meeting on Sunday, JKPCC president Tariq Hamit Karra briefed the media and announcing the party's decision. “We held an in-depth discussion on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Our central leadership had requested a safer seat—either seat 1 or 2. However, the NC offered us seat 4, which is less secure. After thorough deliberation, we unanimously decided not to field a candidate for seat 4 and will defer to our alliance partners on this matter,” Karra explained.

The JKPCC chief highlighted concerns raised by Congress members regarding governance, development, and the lack of a coordination committee among alliance partners, expressing their dissatisfaction with these issues.

Sources indicate a strong consensus among attendees to withdraw outside support for the Omar Abdullah-led NC government, signalling that Congress will not tolerate being undervalued. The Congress, with six Assembly seats, supports the NC-led government but has declined ministerial roles due to the non-restoration of J&K’s statehood.

While such a move would not topple the government, given NC’s majority with over 40 Assembly members, it would send a clear message. A senior Congress leader, speaking anonymously, stated, “We cannot be taken for granted anymore. The risky seat offered is unacceptable.”

The NC has nominated former ministers Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi, a confidant of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for three of the four Rajya Sabha seats, after party supreme Dr Farooq Abdullah opted out. The fourth seat was offered to the Congress. The NC-led alliance holds 24 second-preference votes for this seat, compared to the BJP’s 28, giving the latter an edge. Seven independent Assembly members, unbound by anti-defection laws, could further influence the outcome.

The BJP has named J&K unit president Sat Sharma as its candidate for the fourth seat. Additionally, the party has fielded Dr. Ali Muhammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan as symbolic candidates for the first and second seats, which are expected to be secured by the NC-led alliance. These selections reflect the BJP’s intent to mount a strong challenge for the winnable seat while maintaining a presence across all contests in the October 24 elections.

The Election Commission of India has set October 13 as the nomination deadline, with scrutiny on October 14, withdrawals by October 16, and polling, if needed, on October 24. Two separate polls will cover the first and second seats, while a combined election will address the remaining two.