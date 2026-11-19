New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of undermining democratic rights, drawing a parallel between demonetisation in 2016 and what it called "votebandi", alleging that the government was now targeting people's voting rights after disrupting their livelihoods.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were weakening the power of the vote through what the party described as "vote chori".

In a Hindi post on X, Ramesh said the vote was the most powerful instrument available to ordinary citizens to hold governments accountable.

"'Notebandi' and 'votebandi' are two sides of the same coin. Back then, driven by the arrogance of power, the government attacked the earnings and livelihoods of the people; today, it is attacking their votes and their voices," he said.

Ramesh alleged that attempts to manipulate electoral rolls were particularly damaging to the poor, labourers, farmers, marginalised communities, socially backward classes, youth and the middle class.

He said the fear of electoral accountability compelled governments to respond to public grievances and consider the consequences of their policies.

When those in power stopped caring about the public mandate, their policies began reflecting the arrogance of the government, he alleged.

Ramesh also accused the government of favouring a handful of corporate groups while ordinary citizens struggled with inflation, unemployment and declining livelihood opportunities.

He cited rising prices, youth unemployment and changes to the rural employment guarantee framework as examples of what he termed attacks on economic and social rights.

"Inflation has struck a blow to people's pockets. Unemployment has struck a blow to the future of the youth. Replacing MGNREGA with a new system has struck a blow to the employment rights of rural labourers," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that corporate donations and the government's policy priorities had weakened the voice of ordinary citizens.

He said the deletion of names from electoral rolls undermined people's ability to choose their representatives and hold them accountable.

"When the power of the vote is weakened, the government's accountability to the people also diminishes. And when accountability vanishes, the arrogance of power grows," Ramesh said.

He asserted that the Congress's struggle was not merely about protecting voting rights but safeguarding the rights of every citizen.

Ramesh concluded with the party's slogan: "From 'Notebandi' to 'Votebandi', from the theft of votes to the theft of rights, from the theft of a popular mandate to the theft of accountability, 'vote chor, gaddi chhor'."