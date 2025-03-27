CBSE to bar students from dummy schools from writing Class XII exams

New Delhi:In an attempt to check dummy schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that students found not attending regular schools will be barred from appearing in the Class 12 Board examinations. Such students would instead need to appear for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams, according to CBSE officials.



"If candidates are found absent or not attending classes during surprise inspections conducted by CBSE, they may not be permitted to sit for Board exams," a senior board official said. The responsibility for enrollment in these non-attending 'dummy' schools lies with students and their parents, officials emphasised.



CBSE is also planning to amend its examination bylaws, making it mandatory for students to maintain at least 75 per cent attendance in regular schools to qualify for board exams. This measure was recommended during the recent Governing Board Meeting and could be implemented from the academic session 2025-2026.



The Board reiterated that attendance relaxation of 25 per cent would only be granted in exceptional circumstances like medical emergencies or participation in national or international sports events.



Additionally, CBSE officials warned of disciplinary action against schools promoting or enabling dummy attendance. "Schools found sponsoring non-attending students will face action under affiliation and examination bylaws," the official added.



Dummy schools have become increasingly popular among students preparing for competitive medical and engineering entrance exams. Students enrol in these schools to focus solely on entrance examinations, attending no classes and appearing only for Board exams. Some also use these enrollments to leverage state-specific admission quotas for professional courses.



The CBSE is coordinating with NIOS to develop clear guidelines for implementation in the next academic year, aiming to eliminate the dummy school culture and ensure better academic discipline and transparency.