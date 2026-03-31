Bhujbal Sets 3-Month Deadline To Switch To PNG

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said LPG cylinder services may be phased out within three months in cities where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) networks are already operational. He urged residents in such areas to apply for PNG connections at the earliest, while clarifying that the Union government has adequate LPG stocks and that citizens should not fall for rumours of shortages.

Mr. Bhujbal said consumers in areas with an existing PNG network must apply for domestic or commercial connections within three months. For this purpose, rules have been eased, pipeline approvals will be given within 24 hours, and PNG will be made mandatory for builders seeking occupancy certificates for new buildings.

The minister added that LPG supply will continue for those who apply for PNG, but non-applicants in supply-ready areas may face discontinuation. “This action falls under the Essential Commodities Act and is aimed at preventing a war-like crisis,” he said.

Mr. Bhujbal further said that the Centre has been urged to make PNG compulsory in new buildings, similar to water and electricity connections.

“In the coming three months, domestic and commercial consumers should submit their applications for pipeline gas. I am directing officers to expedite these applications,” Mr. Bhujbal said, noting that the mandate applies only where pipeline gas is already available.

Industries Minister Uday Samant also announced that the government will launch a special drive to provide immediate PNG connections to industries on request. He directed all departments to coordinate and organise special camps to ensure faster implementation.

At a review meeting with district industry officials, Mr. Samant said maintaining industrial production during the ongoing West Asia conflict is crucial for the state’s economy. As natural gas is a cost-effective and eco-friendly fuel, he said no industrial unit should face delays due to pending applications. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, gas distribution companies and district administrations have been instructed to work jointly to ensure timely connections.

“The dedicated campaign will include district-wise and industrial estate-wise camps, simplified procedures, rapid technical inspections and quick clearances. This initiative will be a significant step towards fostering a business-friendly environment,” he said.

Mr. Samant also clarified that priority is being given to domestic consumers for LPG supply, while commercial cylinder distribution is being managed as per Central guidelines.