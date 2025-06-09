Audi A4 Signature Edition Comes at Rs 57.11 Lakh

Pune: Audi, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced a new Signature Edition of the A4 sedan at Rs 57.11 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.

It will be available in limited numbers.

“The Audi A4 has been one of the best-selling sedans in our line-up, combining dynamic performance with sophisticated elegance. With the launch of the Signature Edition, we’re offering our customers a chance to own an even more exclusive variant, distinguished by bespoke styling elements that elevate its premium appeal,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The A4 Signature Edition comes with bespoke styling enhancements on the exterior as well as inside the cabin.

The car features a special alloy wheel paint with dynamic hub caps, a rear spoiler, wood oak and natural grey interior inlays and stainless-steel pedal covers.

The Signature Edition is equipped with Park Assist with a 360-degree camera, LED puddle lamps that project the Audi rings and a fragrance dispenser.

The A4 also comes with a 19-speaker B&O sound system, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and 3-zone automatic climate control.

The A4 Signature Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system. It produces 201 BHP and 320 Nm and is paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Audi claims the A4 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 241 km/h.