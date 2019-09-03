Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

2 dead as dumper truck runs over autos, pedestrians near India Gate in Delhi

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 10:34 am IST

A man approximately 42 years of age and a child have reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

Two people lost their lives while two others were injured when the driver of a dumper truck lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Two people lost their lives while two others were injured when the driver of a dumper truck lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Two people lost their lives while two others were injured when the driver of a dumper truck lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The dumper first hit the divider and then went on crashing into the autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath.

A man approximately 42 years of age and a child have reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

Police have arrested the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: accident, delhi, india gate, auto, truck
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Metros

Trinamool Congress Chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Shocked to see 1 lakh Gorkha people excluded from NRC: Mamata Banerjee

BJP MP of Barrackpore Arjun Singh (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP suffers head injuries, claims police attacked him

(Representational image)

Man jailed for abetting wife’s suicide

Bombay high court

Summons issued for ‘harassing’ in-laws quashed

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham